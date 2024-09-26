Dengue hotspot in Tamil Nadu, 205 patients found in 24 hours

Four deaths from dengue this year In 2023, a total of 9,121 dengue cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, and 13 deaths occurred. In the last 24 hours, 205 people have been found infected with dengue. Four deaths have occurred in the state this year. The minister said that more than 4,676 government and private hospitals are being monitored. The Tamil Nadu department will prepare a work plan to tackle dengue cases. He said that dengue cases were controlled last year, resulting in fewer deaths. Preventive measures are being taken to reduce the number of cases.

Dengue cases to increase in October-December Although the monsoon has not started yet in the state, the situation is such that the number of dengue patients is likely to increase significantly after the monsoon. The possibility of dengue increases after the monsoon rains. The waterlogging that occurs after the rains increases the risk of larvae breeding many times. The Tamil Nadu Health Department has held an inter-departmental meeting with local bodies before the northeast monsoon to control dengue fever cases. Experts have hinted that there may be an increase in dengue cases in October and December.