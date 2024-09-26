scriptDengue hotspot in Tamil Nadu, 205 patients found in 24 hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Dengue hotspot in Tamil Nadu, 205 patients found in 24 hours

Health Minister Tamil Nadu

ChennaiSep 26, 2024 / 04:40 pm

Patrika Desk

MA Subramanian
Dengue is spreading rapidly in Tamil Nadu. According to the report that came out on Monday, 205 new dengue patients were found across the state. With this, the number of dengue patients in eight months has reached 11,743. State Health and Family Welfare Minister MA Subramaniam said on Monday that a total of 11,743 dengue cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu so far. In 2024, the number of dengue cases in Tamil Nadu reached the highest level in six years even before the peak season. This number is the highest in the last six years, which is worrying. Tamil Nadu has become a hotspot for dengue.

Four deaths from dengue this year

In 2023, a total of 9,121 dengue cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, and 13 deaths occurred. In the last 24 hours, 205 people have been found infected with dengue. Four deaths have occurred in the state this year. The minister said that more than 4,676 government and private hospitals are being monitored. The Tamil Nadu department will prepare a work plan to tackle dengue cases. He said that dengue cases were controlled last year, resulting in fewer deaths. Preventive measures are being taken to reduce the number of cases.

Dengue cases to increase in October-December

Although the monsoon has not started yet in the state, the situation is such that the number of dengue patients is likely to increase significantly after the monsoon. The possibility of dengue increases after the monsoon rains. The waterlogging that occurs after the rains increases the risk of larvae breeding many times. The Tamil Nadu Health Department has held an inter-departmental meeting with local bodies before the northeast monsoon to control dengue fever cases. Experts have hinted that there may be an increase in dengue cases in October and December.

Prevention is necessary for dengue

A senior physician, Dr. Ramesh, says that taking antibiotics without medical advice in dengue can be harmful. If you have a fever above 100 degrees, headache, stomach pain, bone and joint pain, and nausea, get a dengue test done. In dengue, the body lacks water, leading to a decrease in platelets, so it is essential to drink plenty of water.

News / Health / Dengue hotspot in Tamil Nadu, 205 patients found in 24 hours

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

6 hours ago

Latest Health

Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

Health

Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

4 hours ago

This fruit keeps you away from many diseases including cancer, its benefits will leave you amazed

Diet Fitness

This fruit keeps you away from many diseases including cancer, its benefits will leave you amazed

4 hours ago

Sprouts Benefits: It defeats diseases like cancer with sprouted grains, know the benefits of eating it

Health

Sprouts Benefits: It defeats diseases like cancer with sprouted grains, know the benefits of eating it

6 hours ago

Lack of Nutrients: Be cautious of these 5 symptoms that may indicate a deficiency

Diet Fitness

Lack of Nutrients: Be cautious of these 5 symptoms that may indicate a deficiency

6 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.