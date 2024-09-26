TB Treatment: Not 20, TB Will Be Cured in 6 Months, Modi Government Approves 4 New Drugs

Approval for New MDR-TB Treatment The BPaLM regimen includes a new anti-TB drug, Pretomanid, in combination with Bedaquiline and Linezolid (with or without Moxifloxacin). Pretomanid has already been approved and licensed by the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for use in India.

75,000 Patients to Benefit Around 75,000 drug-resistant TB patients in the country will benefit from this new treatment. They will not only save time but also money on their treatment. The BPaLM regimen includes four drugs: Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, Linezolid, and Moxifloxacin. This treatment is safer, more effective, and faster than the previous MDR-TB treatment process.