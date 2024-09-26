scriptTB Treatment: Not 20, TB Will Be Cured in 6 Months, Modi Government Approves 4 New Drugs | Latest News | Patrika News
TB Treatment: Not 20, TB Will Be Cured in 6 Months, Modi Government Approves 4 New Drugs

TB Treatment: Good news for around 75,000 patients suffering from drug-resistant (MDR) TB in the country.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:19 am

Patrika Desk

Good news for around 75,000 patients suffering from drug-resistant (MDR) TB in the country. The Central Health Ministry has approved a new treatment regimen, BPaLM, which will enable patients to recover from the disease in just six months instead of 20 months. The success rate of this treatment is also higher, and it is cost-effective.

Approval for New MDR-TB Treatment

The BPaLM regimen includes a new anti-TB drug, Pretomanid, in combination with Bedaquiline and Linezolid (with or without Moxifloxacin). Pretomanid has already been approved and licensed by the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for use in India.

75,000 Patients to Benefit

Around 75,000 drug-resistant TB patients in the country will benefit from this new treatment. They will not only save time but also money on their treatment. The BPaLM regimen includes four drugs: Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, Linezolid, and Moxifloxacin. This treatment is safer, more effective, and faster than the previous MDR-TB treatment process.

What is MDR-TB?

MDR-TB is a type of TB in which the bacteria develop resistance to two of the most powerful anti-TB drugs, Isoniazid and Rifampicin. It is challenging to treat MDR-TB patients as their bodies develop resistance to these drugs. The treatment options for such patients are limited, and their families have to bear a higher cost.

