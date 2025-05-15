Unhealthy Period Symptoms: When to Seek Medical Attention

The body often gives early warning signs of underlying issues. Recognizing these signals promptly can help prevent serious health problems. 1. Irregular Periods Irregular periods, where the cycle varies significantly from month to month, sometimes early, sometimes late, can indicate an underlying problem. This could be due to hormonal imbalances, stress, fatigue, or significant weight fluctuations.

2. Heavy Bleeding Excessively heavy bleeding, requiring frequent pad changes or containing blood clots, is not normal. This warrants a consultation with a doctor as it may indicate a health issue. 3. Severe Period Pain While some period pain is common, consistently severe pain that makes it difficult to function and is unresponsive to medication may signal an underlying problem.

4. Bleeding Between Periods Bleeding or spotting between periods should not be ignored. It could indicate a hormonal imbalance or a uterine problem. 5. Consistent Weakness Experiencing significant fatigue, mood swings, anger, or irritability before or during periods may also suggest unhealthy menstrual cycles.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.