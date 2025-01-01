Want to Look Young Even in Old Age? Don't Ignore These 5 Fruits

Studies have shown that individuals consuming fruits more than three times daily have a significantly lower risk of mortality compared to those who consume fewer fruits. According to research published in the Frontiers of Nutrition journal, consuming 3 to 4 apples a week can reduce the risk of premature death by 39 per cent.

Reduce risk of early death: Avocado Consumption Avocados are rich in fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats. They help reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels in the body. Avocados help reduce the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure.

Reduce risk of early death: Eat Bananas Bananas are rich in fibre and potassium, which help maintain blood pressure and heart health. They are also extremely beneficial for the digestive system. Additionally, they can help reduce the risk of kidney stones.

Reduce risk of early death: Eat Apples Apples are high in fibre, which helps lower cholesterol and improve heart health. Furthermore, apples are a good source of vitamins A and C, which help reduce the risk of stroke and type 2 diabetes.

Reduce risk of early death: Eat Blackberries (Jamun) Blackberries are rich in antioxidants and contain anthocyanins, which help reduce the effects of ageing. Additionally, blackberries are a good source of vitamin C, which promotes heart health and brain function. Regular consumption of blackberries keeps the heart healthy and reduces the risk of various diseases.

Reduce risk of early death: Eat Pomegranates (Anar) Pomegranates are rich in polyphenols. They help control blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and improve blood circulation. Pomegranate juice helps reduce the risk of high cholesterol levels.

Consuming these fruits helps keep the body active for a longer lifespan. According to studies, these fruits are rich in antioxidants, fibre, and various essential vitamins and minerals. Their consumption significantly reduces the risk of diseases.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.