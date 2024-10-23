What are the health risks of bathing with warm water in winter

The disadvantages of bathing with warm water: Heart disease risk Bathing with warm water can also cause heart disease. Bathing with warm water puts pressure on the heart as blood pressure increases. This can also affect the heart rate. Therefore, we should avoid bathing in very warm water in winter and keep the water temperature low.

Muscle strain If you stay in warm water for a long time, it can put extra pressure on your muscles and joints. As a result, you may experience strain and severe pain. If someone has arthritis or muscle-related problems, they should avoid this.

Lung problems Bathing with warm water can cause lung problems. Coming into contact with warm water can cause inflammation in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe, which can lead to serious complications later on. Therefore, it is essential to be cautious in this regard.

Hair loss Bathing with warm water can also cause hair problems. Warm water weakens the hair roots, leading to hair breakage and loss. This can lead to baldness. In winter, use lukewarm water to wash your hair, and apply a moisturizing hair conditioner after that to prevent hair loss.

If you are fond of bathing in warm water in winter, you should bathe with lukewarm water instead of very warm water. Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy without consulting an expert doctor.