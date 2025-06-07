Woman Dies After Naegleria Fowleri Infection From Tap Water

What is it and why is it so dangerous? Naegleria fowleri is a very small, single-celled organism invisible to the naked eye. It thrives in warm temperatures, particularly in water above 30 ∘C (approximately 86 ∘F). Drinking the water will not make you ill. The real danger arises when it enters your nose—typically while swimming, diving, or jumping into warm freshwater.

Once in your nose, the amoeba can travel to your brain via the olfactory nerve. In the brain, it causes a rare but deadly infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). Brain-Eating Amoeba Symptoms Unfortunately, it progresses very rapidly. People usually begin experiencing symptoms within 1 to 12 days, and the disease is often fatal within about 5 days of symptom onset.

Initial symptoms of PAM can mimic severe meningitis or the flu: Headache

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Stiff neck The condition then worsens—confusion, seizures, hallucinations, and ultimately coma. Because it progresses so quickly and initially mimics other infections, timely diagnosis is very difficult.

What is Brain-Eating Amoeba? The brain-eating amoeba is a microorganism scientifically known as Naegleria fowleri. It is so small that it cannot be seen without a microscope. Brain-Eating Amoeba: Recent Case In the USA, a 71-year-old woman died from this brain-eating amoeba. She had used tap water to rinse her sinuses, sourced from her RV’s water system. Tap water, if not properly sterilised or filtered, can be a risk factor for such dangerous amoeba.

Brain-Eating Amoeba: How to Protect Yourself? While it sounds terrifying, infection is extremely rare. To stay safe: Avoid getting water up your nose while swimming in warm freshwater—wear a nose clip.

Avoid stirring up sediment in the water.