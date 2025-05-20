World's First Successful Human Bladder Transplant Offers Hope for Cancer Patients

The University of California, Los Angeles, announced in a statement on Sunday that the recipient of this groundbreaking procedure is Oscar Larranzar (41), a father of four. Years ago, a significant portion of his bladder had to be removed due to cancer.

Larranzar later had to have both kidneys removed due to cancer and kidney disease, and he had been on dialysis for seven years. He received both a bladder and kidneys from an organ donor, and they were successfully transplanted in an eight-hour operation.

Years of Effort, a Day of Success UCLA Urology Chair Dr. Mark Litwin stated, “Bladder transplant has been Dr. Nasiri’s primary research focus. Bringing it from the laboratory to patients is an amazing achievement.”

Dr. Inderbir Gill (Founder of USC Urology) also played a crucial role in this process, collaborating with Dr. Nasiri to develop the technique and clinical trials. The Patient’s Story The recipient of this transplant had his bladder removed during the excision of a tumour, and subsequently, both kidneys were removed due to renal cancer. The patient had been on dialysis for the past seven years. In this complex situation, a combined bladder and kidney transplant became the only option.

Special Technique Used in Transplant According to the UCLA statement, doctors first implanted the kidneys and then the bladder. They then used their unique technique to connect the kidneys to the new bladder. Dr. Neema Nasiri, one of the surgeons involved in this historic transplant, reported that excellent results were seen immediately after the procedure. Nasiri said, “The kidneys immediately began producing a large amount of urine, and the patient’s kidney function also improved immediately.” She further explained that dialysis was not needed after the surgery, and urine was flowing correctly into the new bladder.

Nasiri and her fellow surgeon, Inderbir Gill, explained that a full bladder transplant was not previously possible because the blood vessels in the pelvis are very complex, making the operation technically very difficult. Nasiri stated that this first attempt at a bladder transplant had been underway for over four years.

Previously, patients requiring bladder reconstruction had either a bladder constructed from a section of the intestine or a stoma bag fitted to collect urine. Nasiri stated that these techniques carried several short-term and long-term risks, which doctors hope to avoid with a whole bladder transplant.

Why is a Bladder Transplant Necessary? Millions of people worldwide struggle with bladder dysfunction and severe urinary diseases. Until now, treatment involved creating a new bladder using a section of the patient’s intestine, which caused several complications such as infections, intestinal problems, and bleeding.

UCLA Urology has once again proven itself at the forefront of new medical research and treatment. This first bladder transplant surgery is just the beginning. It is hoped that in the future, millions of people will be able to fully recover from urinary diseases.