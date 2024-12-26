16-Year-Old Actor Hudson Joseph Meek Dies in Road Accident

The Death of Actor Hudson Joseph Meek According to NBC affiliate WTVM, actor Hudson Joseph Meek was critically injured in a road accident on December 1st. He was receiving treatment at a hospital. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, he was found in critical condition at 10:45 pm on December 1st and subsequently taken to UAB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police Investigate Actor’s Death The actor fought for his life for nearly two days in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries. Reports suggest Hudson Joseph Meek was thrown from a moving vehicle. The Vestavia Hills Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. His death has cast a pall of sorrow over the Hollywood industry.