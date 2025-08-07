46-Year-Old 'Age One' Actress Lee Min Found Dead in Room; Police Investigate

Lee Min entered the Korean entertainment industry in 2013. She first appeared in the show ‘Cheongdam-dong Scandal’, but gained real recognition through the drama series ‘The Divorce Insurance’. She also made guest appearances on several TV shows and acted in a few films. With her powerful acting and innocent face, she carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. Lee Min's death has sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues paying tribute on social media.