46-Year-Old 'Age One' Actress Lee Min Found Dead in Room; Police Investigate

Lee Min dies: Shocking news has emerged from the Korean entertainment industry. Popular actress Lee Min passed away at the age of 43. Surprisingly, news of her death was withheld for several days before her manager issued an official statement on social media, confirming the tragic event. This news has left her fans and the industry reeling.
Lee Min passed away on June 20th, but no official information was released until recently. Her manager announced her passing through a social media post, clarifying that the information was being shared with the family's permission. However, several questions remain unanswered, most notably why news of her death was concealed for so long.
Most shockingly, the cause of Lee Min's death remains unclear. Neither her family nor her manager has shared any information, deepening the mystery surrounding the circumstances. Fans are anxiously awaiting clarification on the cause of this talented actress's sudden death.
Lee Min entered the Korean entertainment industry in 2013. She first appeared in the show ‘Cheongdam-dong Scandal’, but gained real recognition through the drama series ‘The Divorce Insurance’. She also made guest appearances on several TV shows and acted in a few films. With her powerful acting and innocent face, she carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. Lee Min's death has sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues paying tribute on social media.