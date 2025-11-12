K-Pop Star Hyuna Collapses on Stage After Losing 10kg in 30 Days, Concert Thrown into Chaos

K-Pop Star Hyuna (Image: X @MedChannelAsia)
K-Pop Star Hyuna: K-Pop star Hyuna, famous worldwide for her songs and performances, suddenly fainted during her performance of the hit song 'Bubble Pop' at the recent Waterbomb 2025 festival in Macau. A video of this incident is now rapidly going viral on social media.
According to reports, as soon as Hyuna collapsed, her backup dancers and security team immediately attended to her and took her backstage. Following this incident, fans expressed significant concern about her health. It is noteworthy that before this concert, Hyuna had lost approximately 10 kilograms in just one month, which has had an impact on her health. It is being said that her condition worsened due to this sudden weight loss.
After the video of K-Pop star Hyuna went viral on social media, Hyuna herself shared an emotional post on Instagram apologising to her fans. She wrote, 'I am truly very embarrassed, and this happened shortly after the last concert, but I wanted to give my best. I don't remember anything that happened on stage. I feel I wasn't professional, and I am very sorry for that. But I am fine, don't worry.' Her management later claimed that she is currently under medical observation.
Earlier, Hyuna had started a strict diet plan on October 3rd, as rumours of pregnancy had started circulating among fans due to her weight gain. In fact, on November 4th, she shared a photo of a weighing scale showing her weight as 49 kilograms, after which she began to lose weight rapidly. Experts believe that such rapid weight loss can be dangerous, leading to problems like nutrient deficiency, extreme fatigue, and dizziness.
This incident has once again highlighted the physical and mental pressure faced by celebrities, especially in the K-Pop industry where there is immense pressure regarding physical appearance. Fans are wishing Hyuna a speedy recovery.
