K-Pop Star Hyuna Collapses on Stage After Losing 10kg in 30 Days, Concert Thrown into Chaos

After the video of K-Pop star Hyuna went viral on social media, Hyuna herself shared an emotional post on Instagram apologising to her fans. She wrote, 'I am truly very embarrassed, and this happened shortly after the last concert, but I wanted to give my best. I don't remember anything that happened on stage. I feel I wasn't professional, and I am very sorry for that. But I am fine, don't worry.' Her management later claimed that she is currently under medical observation.