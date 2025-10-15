Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Hollywood News

Grammy-winning singer D'Angelo dies of cancer; family posts emotional tribute.

Famous singer D'Angelo has passed away. His demise has cast a pall of grief over the industry. His fans are paying tribute by sharing photos of their favourite singer.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

D'Angelo Dies at 51

D'Angelo (Image: Patrika)

D’Angelo Dies: Tragic news has emerged from the entertainment world. Famous R&B and soul singer D’Angelo has passed away. He died on Tuesday at the age of 51. The singer had been battling cancer for a long time and eventually succumbed to the illness. His passing at such a young age is a great loss to his family and the music industry. Social media was abuzz with shock as the news of the singer's death broke, with everyone remembering and expressing their emotions for the singer.

Famous Singer D’Angelo Passes Away

D’Angelo’s family confirmed his death and released an emotional statement. They said that a shining star from their family has departed, leaving darkness all around. The family also stated that they will forever be grateful for the "exceptionally poignant musical legacy" left behind by D’Angelo, and that he had been suffering from cancer for a long time, which led to his death. His absence will never be filled.

D’Angelo Made His Mark with His Voice

D’Angelo, whose real name was Michael Eugene Archer, was born on February 11, 1974, in Richmond, Virginia. He had a deep passion for music from childhood. He started playing the piano at the age of three and began composing music as he grew older. D’Angelo signed a major deal with EMI Records in the early 1990s, paving the way for his most famous debut album.

Started Working at a Young Age

D’Angelo’s 1995 album, ‘Brown Sugar’, gave his career another boost. He quickly gained recognition in the industry for his melodious and smooth voice, and his music came to be known as ‘neo-soul’. With hit songs like “Lady” and “Brown Sugar,” he became a superstar in the music industry. His passing has cast a pall of mourning over the industry.

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 10:27 am

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Grammy-winning singer D'Angelo dies of cancer; family posts emotional tribute.

