K-Drama Actor Found Guilty of Friend's Murder, Sentenced to 12 Years

Image: Patrika
K-Drama Actor Arrested: Big news is coming from the entertainment world, which has shocked everyone. A Korean drama actor has been sentenced for the murder of his fellow artist. The court has sentenced the 40-year-old actor to 12 years in jail and five years of probation.
The entire incident took place on May 1 in an apartment in Gongdo-eup, Anseong-si, Gyeonggi Province. According to MK Sports, both the accused and his friend, who was murdered, were involved in acting. They were partying and drinking together that night.
It is being said that under the influence of alcohol, a debate started between the two over acting theories. This argument escalated to such an extent that the entire matter suddenly turned violent, and the actor attacked his colleague multiple times with a sharp weapon, leading to his death on the spot.
Following the murder, the actor reportedly informed the police himself. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the scene and arrested him in connection with the murder. While the police investigation was ongoing, the actor confessed to his crime and told the police that he was responsible for the entire incident.
On November 19, the Suwon District Court delivered its verdict in the case. The court considered several factors while pronouncing the sentence. The court acknowledged that the actor had confessed to the crime, the act was committed during a sudden argument, and he had informed the police himself immediately after the incident. These were some of the factors that helped in reducing the sentence.
However, the court considered the loss of a human life, which cannot be undone, as extremely serious. The method of violence was also very brutal, and the victim's family had demanded a strict punishment for the accused. Considering these reasons, the court handed down a 12-year sentence. Following this news, a wave of grief has swept through the entire Korean industry, involving the actor who committed the murder and the one who lost his life.
