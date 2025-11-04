Famous Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away, Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute

Throughout her long career, Diane Ladd was nominated for a total of three Oscars and three Emmy Awards. Born in Mississippi on November 29, 1935, Ladd worked in famous TV shows like "Naked City" and "Perry Mason" in the 1950s and 1960s. Her contribution to Hollywood will always be remembered. Furthermore, in her career spanning over six decades, Ladd played remarkable roles in films such as 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' and 'Wild at Heart', which are still fresh in the minds of audiences today.