Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Hollywood News

Famous Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away, Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute

Famous actress Diane Ladd has passed away. The information about her death was given by her daughter. She described her supermom as a hero.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Diane Ladd Dies at 89

Diane Ladd (Image: Patrika)

Diane Ladd Dies: Devastating news is emerging from the industry. Hollywood's renowned and three-time Oscar-nominated famous actress Diane Ladd has passed away. She bid farewell to the world at the age of 89. As soon as this news broke, everyone was shocked, and people started commenting for their favourite actress.

Famous Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away

This deeply saddening information about Diane Ladd was shared by her daughter and 'Jurassic Park' fame actress Laura Dern, who is 58 years old herself. Laura Dern issued a statement on Monday. Dern stated that her mother passed away at her home in Ojai, California. Laura Dern was with her mother at the time of her passing, but she did not disclose the cause of death.

Daughter Called Mother a Hero

On her mother's passing, Laura Dern posted a very emotional tribute, calling her mother a hero and writing, "She was my amazing hero and a gift. She was a great daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, and sensitive soul. As one could only dream of. We are so fortunate to have had her in our lives."

Diane Ladd Was a Three-Time Oscar Nominee

Diane Ladd gained significant recognition in the film world in 1974 with Martin Scorsese's classic film 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore'. In the film, she played the role of the courageous waitress 'Flo' and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for it, marking her first nomination.

Diane Ladd Acted in Many Films

Throughout her long career, Diane Ladd was nominated for a total of three Oscars and three Emmy Awards. Born in Mississippi on November 29, 1935, Ladd worked in famous TV shows like "Naked City" and "Perry Mason" in the 1950s and 1960s. Her contribution to Hollywood will always be remembered. Furthermore, in her career spanning over six decades, Ladd played remarkable roles in films such as 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' and 'Wild at Heart', which are still fresh in the minds of audiences today.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 12:19 pm

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Famous Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away, Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute

Big News

View All

Hollywood News

Entertainment

Trending

Grammy-winning singer D'Angelo dies of cancer; family posts emotional tribute.

D'Angelo Dies at 51
Hollywood News

Hollywood Actress Diane Keaton Dies, Leaving Behind a Mysterious Legacy

Hollywood Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead the mystery of her death
Hollywood News

Kimberly Hebert Gregory Dies at 52, Industry Mourns Loss

Kimberly Hebert Gregory Dies
Hollywood News

Claudia Cardinale passes away at 87

Actress Claudia Cardinale Dies
Hollywood News

Jimmy Kimmel Live Abruptly Cancelled Following Controversial Statement

Jimmy Kimmel Live Show Taken Off Air
Hollywood News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.