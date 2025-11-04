Famous Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away, Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute

Diane Ladd (Image: Patrika)
Diane Ladd Dies: Devastating news is emerging from the industry. Hollywood's renowned and three-time Oscar-nominated famous actress Diane Ladd has passed away. She bid farewell to the world at the age of 89. As soon as this news broke, everyone was shocked, and people started commenting for their favourite actress.
This deeply saddening information about Diane Ladd was shared by her daughter and 'Jurassic Park' fame actress Laura Dern, who is 58 years old herself. Laura Dern issued a statement on Monday. Dern stated that her mother passed away at her home in Ojai, California. Laura Dern was with her mother at the time of her passing, but she did not disclose the cause of death.
On her mother's passing, Laura Dern posted a very emotional tribute, calling her mother a hero and writing, "She was my amazing hero and a gift. She was a great daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, and sensitive soul. As one could only dream of. We are so fortunate to have had her in our lives."
Diane Ladd gained significant recognition in the film world in 1974 with Martin Scorsese's classic film 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore'. In the film, she played the role of the courageous waitress 'Flo' and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for it, marking her first nomination.
Throughout her long career, Diane Ladd was nominated for a total of three Oscars and three Emmy Awards. Born in Mississippi on November 29, 1935, Ladd worked in famous TV shows like "Naked City" and "Perry Mason" in the 1950s and 1960s. Her contribution to Hollywood will always be remembered. Furthermore, in her career spanning over six decades, Ladd played remarkable roles in films such as 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' and 'Wild at Heart', which are still fresh in the minds of audiences today.
