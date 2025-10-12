Hollywood Actress Diane Keaton Dies, Leaving Behind a Mysterious Legacy

Moreover, Diane Keaton had a long and distinguished film career. She gained significant recognition for her roles in Woody Allen's films such as 'Annie Hall' and 'Manhattan'. She also won an Oscar for Best Actress for 'Annie Hall' and played memorable roles in 'The Godfather' films. In the following decades, Diane Keaton also won the hearts of audiences with Nancy Meyers' films, including the 'The First Wives Club' and 'Book Club' franchises. Her performances were always praised for their delicacy, comic timing, and deep emotional depth.