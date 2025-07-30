Alon Aboutboul, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Actor, Dies Mysteriously

Alon Aboutboul Dies: Sad news has emerged from the film industry. Alon Aboutboul, actor known for his role in ‘The Dark Knight’, has passed away at the age of 60. He died after collapsing at Habonim Beach in Aviv. Medical staff attempted CPR, but unfortunately, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead. His fans are deeply saddened by the news and are paying tribute to their favourite actor on social media.