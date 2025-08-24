Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Hollywood News

Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies on Set After Fall

Another tragic piece of news emerges from the film industry. Assistant director Diego Borella has died after falling on set.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Diego Borella Dies at 47
असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर की शूटिंग के दौरान हुई मौत

Diego Borella Passed Away: The film industry is reeling from tragic news. During the filming of the fifth season of the popular web series ‘Emily in Paris’, a devastating accident occurred. Diego Borella, an assistant director on the show, has passed away. The 47-year-old Borella suddenly collapsed during a shoot in Venice and could not be saved. His death has shocked social media, with many expressing their grief and seeking further information.

Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies

Diego Borella’s death occurred at the historic Hotel Danieli, where the team was preparing for the final sequence. According to People Magazine, witnesses reported that Borella suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. On-site medical personnel attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. A local doctor later confirmed that the cause of death was a sudden heart attack.

Shooting Halted Following Assistant Director's Death

Filming for the show has been suspended following the assistant director’s death. While no official statement has yet been released by the makers, the entire team is reportedly in deep shock. There has been no reaction so far from the series’ lead actress, Lily Collins, or other stars.

Diego Borella Also Had a Passion for Scene Creativity and Literature

Diego Borella trained in Venice, Rome, London, and New York. In addition to his work in film and television, he had a keen interest in scene creativity and literature. He had been working on location in Italy for several weeks, with filming scheduled to conclude on Monday, August 25th. Borella was reportedly due to shoot the final scene, but tragically passed away beforehand.

Filming Underway for Emily in Paris Season 5

It’s worth noting that Netflix recently released the first look at ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5, generating considerable excitement among fans. Lily Collins posted on Instagram, stating: “Emily’s journey continues in Italy, with the story unfolding amidst the beauty of Rome and Venice.”

Share the news:

Updated on:

24 Aug 2025 12:21 pm

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 12:20 pm

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies on Set After Fall
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.