Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies on Set After Fall

Diego Borella Passed Away: The film industry is reeling from tragic news. During the filming of the fifth season of the popular web series ‘Emily in Paris’, a devastating accident occurred. Diego Borella, an assistant director on the show, has passed away. The 47-year-old Borella suddenly collapsed during a shoot in Venice and could not be saved. His death has shocked social media, with many expressing their grief and seeking further information.
Diego Borella’s death occurred at the historic Hotel Danieli, where the team was preparing for the final sequence. According to People Magazine, witnesses reported that Borella suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. On-site medical personnel attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. A local doctor later confirmed that the cause of death was a sudden heart attack.
Filming for the show has been suspended following the assistant director’s death. While no official statement has yet been released by the makers, the entire team is reportedly in deep shock. There has been no reaction so far from the series’ lead actress, Lily Collins, or other stars.
Diego Borella trained in Venice, Rome, London, and New York. In addition to his work in film and television, he had a keen interest in scene creativity and literature. He had been working on location in Italy for several weeks, with filming scheduled to conclude on Monday, August 25th. Borella was reportedly due to shoot the final scene, but tragically passed away beforehand.
It’s worth noting that Netflix recently released the first look at ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5, generating considerable excitement among fans. Lily Collins posted on Instagram, stating: “Emily’s journey continues in Italy, with the story unfolding amidst the beauty of Rome and Venice.”