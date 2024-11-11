scriptAvatar 3: Release date revealed, James Cameron unveils new Pandora | Avatar 3 Release Date: release date has been revealed, James Cameron has shown how the new Pandora will be | Latest News | Patrika News
Hollywood News

Avatar 3: Release date revealed, James Cameron unveils new Pandora

Avatar 3 Release Date: A big update has come on the third part of the blockbuster film ‘Avatar’. The story of the film has been revealed along with the release date.

MumbaiNov 11, 2024 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Avatar 3 Release Date

Avatar 3 Release Date

Avatar 3 Release Date: The fans who were eagerly waiting for the third part of the Hollywood film Avatar now have a reason to rejoice as the release date has been revealed. The information about when Avatar 3 will be released has been shared. The fans are very happy to hear this news. Along with this, the story of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ has also been shared on Instagram. James Cameron, the director of the film, has shared this good news with the fans, which has increased their excitement even more. Disney has shared some pictures, which show new species and a glimpse of a beautiful foreign world. The pictures are creating a buzz on social media.

Avatar 3 Release Date Announced

The first part of the film Avatar was released in 2009 and it created a stir at the box office. After 13 years, the second part of the film was released in 2022. Now, director James Cameron has announced that the third part will be released on December 19, 2025. The theme of the third part has also been revealed, which has been done by Disney.

Avatar 3 Story Also Revealed

James Cameron has shared pictures of the new Pandora on Rotten Tomatoes. The pictures show two Na’vis, a glimpse of the ocean, the world of Na’vi, and a balloon. Cameron has said that Avatar 3 will showcase a new world of Pandora. This film will not only be a visual spectacle but will also have emotional depth. Talking about the title ‘Fire and Ash’, Cameron said that ‘Fire’ symbolises struggle and destruction, while ‘Ash’ symbolizes the results of those actions.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Avatar 3: Release date revealed, James Cameron unveils new Pandora

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra Election: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

Political

Maharashtra Election: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

in 5 hours

Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

Special

Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

in 56 minutes

Seven years ago, a food court was built, but the corporation forgot to allot shops

Special

Seven years ago, a food court was built, but the corporation forgot to allot shops

in 44 minutes

Bio Fiber: Found an Alternative to Avoid Plastic Damage, Now ‘Bio Fiber’ is Also Extremely Harmful to the Earth

Science &amp; Technology

Bio Fiber: Found an Alternative to Avoid Plastic Damage, Now ‘Bio Fiber’ is Also Extremely Harmful to the Earth

in 2 hours

Latest Hollywood News

Christopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, industry is mourning

Hollywood News

Christopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, industry is mourning

1 month ago

Ozzy Osbourne: ‘The Godfather of Heavy Metal’ Reveals His Addiction

Hollywood News

Ozzy Osbourne: ‘The Godfather of Heavy Metal’ Reveals His Addiction

1 month ago

TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies at 25

Entertainment

TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies at 25

1 month ago

Trending Entertainment News

Sharda Sinha last Video: शारदा सिन्हा का आखिरी वीडियो आया सामने, अंतिम सांस लेते-लेते गाया छठ मैया का गाना

भोजपुरी

Sharda Sinha last Video: शारदा सिन्हा का आखिरी वीडियो आया सामने, अंतिम सांस लेते-लेते गाया छठ मैया का गाना

in 4 hours

Avatar 3 Release Date: रिलीज डेट आई सामने, जेम्स कैमरून ने दिखाया कैसा होगा नया पेंडोरा

हॉलीवुड

Avatar 3 Release Date: रिलीज डेट आई सामने, जेम्स कैमरून ने दिखाया कैसा होगा नया पेंडोरा

in 4 hours

‘मेला’ फिल्म के एक्टर और आमिर खान के भाई फैजल खान को पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल, वीडियो आया सामने

बॉलीवुड

‘मेला’ फिल्म के एक्टर और आमिर खान के भाई फैजल खान को पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल, वीडियो आया सामने

in 3 hours

New Shaktimaan Teaser: नए शक्तिमान का टीजर आया, लोगों ने माथा पकड़ लिया, बोले- अभी भी…

TV न्यूज

New Shaktimaan Teaser: नए शक्तिमान का टीजर आया, लोगों ने माथा पकड़ लिया, बोले- अभी भी…

in 3 hours

Ajay Devgn ने चर्चित विज्ञापन ‘जुबां केसरी’ पर लंबे अरसे बाद तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- इससे कोई…

बॉलीवुड

Ajay Devgn ने चर्चित विज्ञापन ‘जुबां केसरी’ पर लंबे अरसे बाद तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- इससे कोई…

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.