Avatar 3: Release date revealed, James Cameron unveils new Pandora

Avatar 3 Release Date Announced The first part of the film Avatar was released in 2009 and it created a stir at the box office. After 13 years, the second part of the film was released in 2022. Now, director James Cameron has announced that the third part will be released on December 19, 2025. The theme of the third part has also been revealed, which has been done by Disney.

Avatar 3 Story Also Revealed James Cameron has shared pictures of the new Pandora on Rotten Tomatoes. The pictures show two Na’vis, a glimpse of the ocean, the world of Na’vi, and a balloon. Cameron has said that Avatar 3 will showcase a new world of Pandora. This film will not only be a visual spectacle but will also have emotional depth. Talking about the title ‘Fire and Ash’, Cameron said that ‘Fire’ symbolises struggle and destruction, while ‘Ash’ symbolizes the results of those actions.