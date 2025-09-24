Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Hollywood News

Claudia Cardinale passes away at 87

Claudia Cardinale Passes Away: The entertainment industry is facing a series of heartbreaking losses. The latest news is the passing of famed actress Claudia Cardinale (क्लाउडिया कार्डिनल). She passed away at the age of 87.

Sep 24, 2025

Actress Claudia Cardinale Dies
European actress Claudia Cardinale in a photo taken from X.

Claudia Cardinale, the legendary actress who reigned over European cinema passed away on September 23rd at the age of 87. Her family confirmed the news. Upon hearing this, her fans began paying tribute to their favourite actress.

Claudia Cardinale had been working in the industry for over six decades. She gave cinema one hit film after another. Her passing is a great loss, and a wave of grief has swept through the cinematic world. It is believed that her death was due to natural causes. Cardinale passed away at her home in Nemours, France. Her final years were quite peaceful, spent with her family and working on some special projects.

Claudia Cardinale worked in over 150 films during her long career. Despite receiving many big offers from Hollywood, she preferred to work in Europe. This decision made her an international star. She worked in films like Federico Fellini's “8½” and Luchino Visconti's “The Leopard”. In addition, she appeared in famous Hollywood films such as “The Pink Panther” and “Once Upon a Time in the West”.

Claudia was born on April 15, 1938, into a Sicilian family in Tunisia. In 1957, she was crowned "the most beautiful Italian woman in Tunisia", after which she went to the Venice Film Festival. It was there that she met producer Franco Cristaldi, and her film journey began. She was not only an actress but also a strong voice for women's rights.

In 2000, Claudia was appointed a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. For her contribution to cinema, she received the Honorary Golden Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2002. In 2019, she underwent hip surgery, after which she largely withdrew from the public eye. Cardinale continued to work on some projects even in her final years. She appeared in the 2020 Swiss series 'Bulle' and the Netflix film 'Rogue City'.

24 Sept 2025 09:28 am

