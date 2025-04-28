Harry Potter Actor Welcomes Daughter, Reveals Her Cute Name

A Little Angel Arrives at Actor Rupert Grint’s Home British actor Rupert Grint made a post on his Instagram account on Sunday, announcing the arrival of his baby girl. Sharing this happy news, he wrote in the caption, “A little sneak peek at the secret child. Introducing Grint. 10/10 baby (so far).” In the picture, the little angel can be seen lying on an animal print blanket. She is wearing a white top and a grey cardigan. The baby girl’s name, ‘Goldie’, is written on her T-shirt.

Before Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe Became a Father It is worth mentioning that before Rupert Grint, in 2023, actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, also welcomed a child. Both actors were seen together in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001. This film made them both very popular. Besides them, Emma Watson also starred in the film. Rupert Grint, apart from ‘Harry Potter’, has also appeared in ‘Sky One comedy Sick Note’ and ‘The ABC Murders’, based on Agatha Christie. It is worth mentioning that before Rupert Grint, in 2023, actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, also welcomed a child. Both actors were seen together in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001. This film made them both very popular. Besides them, Emma Watson also starred in the film. Rupert Grint, apart from ‘Harry Potter’, has also appeared in ‘Sky One comedy Sick Note’ and ‘The ABC Murders’, based on Agatha Christie.