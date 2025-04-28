Harry Potter Actor Welcomes Daughter, Reveals Her Cute Name
Harry Potter Actor Becomes a Father: The famous actor from the Harry Potter film series, which captivated children and young adults both in India and abroad, has become a father. He has also revealed his daughter’s adorable name.
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint welcome second baby girl
Rupert Grint welcomes second child: British actor Rupert Grint, famous for Hollywood films and the Harry Potter series, has welcomed another child into his family. The actor’s wife has given birth to a baby girl. The actor himself shared this good news with his fans on social media. In his post, the actor revealed his newborn baby’s adorable name, along with a picture. As soon as this post reached his fans, everyone started congratulating the actor. It’s worth noting that Rupert Grint first became a father in 2020. He and his wife, Georgia Groome, welcomed a daughter named Wednesday.
A Little Angel Arrives at Actor Rupert Grint’s Home
British actor Rupert Grint made a post on his Instagram account on Sunday, announcing the arrival of his baby girl. Sharing this happy news, he wrote in the caption, “A little sneak peek at the secret child. Introducing Grint. 10/10 baby (so far).” In the picture, the little angel can be seen lying on an animal print blanket. She is wearing a white top and a grey cardigan. The baby girl’s name, ‘Goldie’, is written on her T-shirt.
Before Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe Became a Father
It is worth mentioning that before Rupert Grint, in 2023, actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, also welcomed a child. Both actors were seen together in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001. This film made them both very popular. Besides them, Emma Watson also starred in the film. Rupert Grint, apart from ‘Harry Potter’, has also appeared in ‘Sky One comedy Sick Note’ and ‘The ABC Murders’, based on Agatha Christie.