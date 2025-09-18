Jimmy Kimmel Live Abruptly Cancelled Following Controversial Statement

Taking the matter seriously, Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), labelled Kimmel's statement as exhibiting 'wrong and substandard conduct'. He warned ABC Network that failure to take action could result in the revocation of their broadcasting license. Nexstar, one of America's largest broadcasting companies, also strongly objected to Kimmel's comments and decided to halt the show's broadcast, stating that providing a platform for such remarks is detrimental to society.