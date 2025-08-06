Kelley Mack Dies at 33: Actress Succumbs to Brain Tumour

Kelley Mack Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the entertainment industry. Famous actress Kelley Mack has passed away. She was battling a brain tumour, a fight she ultimately lost, bidding farewell to the world. Her death has sent shockwaves through the film industry. Everyone is paying tribute to their favourite star on social media. Many are finding it hard to believe that Kelley Mack, at the young age of 33, has left us.