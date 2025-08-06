Kelley Mack Dies at 33: Actress Succumbs to Brain Tumour

Kelley Mack Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the entertainment industry. Famous actress Kelley Mack has passed away. She was battling a brain tumour, a fight she ultimately lost, bidding farewell to the world. Her death has sent shockwaves through the film industry. Everyone is paying tribute to their favourite star on social media. Many are finding it hard to believe that Kelley Mack, at the young age of 33, has left us.
Kelley Mack’s family shared the news of her passing via a social media post. The post read, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Kelley. A shining star has moved on to that other side where we all eventually go.”
Kelley had been undergoing treatment for a brain tumour for the past year. She passed away on 2nd August after a long battle. For the past year, she suffered from diffuse midline glioma, a type of brain tumour that attacks the thalamus and spinal cord. She was diagnosed with this serious illness approximately a year ago. She openly shared her fight against cancer with her fans.
Kelley Mack’s acting was greatly loved by audiences. She received an award for her performance in the indie drama ‘The Elephant Garden’. Besides ‘The Walking Dead’, she acted in series such as ‘Schooled – The Modern Family Spin-off’, ‘Chicago’, ‘Indie Drama The Elephant Garden’, and ‘9-1-1’. Furthermore, she provided the voice for Gwen Stacy in the Oscar-winning film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.