Kimberly Hebert Gregory Dies at 52, Industry Mourns Loss

Kimberly's co-star in the 'Vice Principals' series, Walton Goggins, also expressed his grief on Instagram. He wrote, "We have lost one of the best artists, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, with whom I have worked. I had the privilege of working with and getting to know this queen for months on 'Vice Principals'." Walton further said that Kimberly made him laugh countless times. He described her as a brilliant professional and an unparalleled soprano (singer). He wrote, "You will be greatly missed, my friend."