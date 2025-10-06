Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Kimberly Hebert Gregory Dies at 52, Industry Mourns Loss

Famous actress Kimberly Hebert Gregory has bid farewell to the world. Her death has sent a wave of grief through the industry. People are paying tribute to their favourite actress on social media.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Kimberly Hebert Gregory Dies

Kimberly Hebert Gregory (Image: Patrika)

Kimberly Hebert Gregory Dies: Tragic news is emerging from the industry. Famous actress Kimberly Hebert Gregory has passed away. She left the world at the age of 52. The actress was known for her role as Dr. Belinda Brown in the comedy series 'Vice Principals'. People were fans of her acting; her family and friends are in deep shock due to her demise, and no one can believe that Kimberly Hebert Gregory is no longer among us.

Actress Kimberly Hebert Gregory Passes Away

Kimberly's ex-husband and actor Chester Gregory confirmed the actress's death. He shared an emotional post on Instagram and wrote in tribute, "Kimberly Hebert Gregory, you were a brilliant artist. A Black woman whose spirit illuminated every room. You taught us courage, artistry, resilience, and how to demand more than your share from life. No storm could break the honor and bond between us." According to the post, Kimberly Hebert Gregory passed away on October 3, 2025.

Friends Mourn the Death of Actress

Kimberly's co-star in the 'Vice Principals' series, Walton Goggins, also expressed his grief on Instagram. He wrote, "We have lost one of the best artists, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, with whom I have worked. I had the privilege of working with and getting to know this queen for months on 'Vice Principals'." Walton further said that Kimberly made him laugh countless times. He described her as a brilliant professional and an unparalleled soprano (singer). He wrote, "You will be greatly missed, my friend."

Kimberly's Career Was Brilliant

Kimberly Hebert Gregory played many memorable roles in her career, but the popularity she gained was from the HBO show 'Vice Principals'. Besides this, she also appeared in shows like 'Five Feet Apart', 'Kevin Saves the World', and 'Craig of the Creek'. She was also part of popular series such as 'Gossip Girl', 'New Amsterdam', 'Private Practice', 'Two and a Half Men', and 'The Big Bang Theory'. In this context, Kimberly's sudden departure is a great loss for her family, friends, and fans.

Updated on:

06 Oct 2025 10:32 am

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 10:31 am

