Netflix Star Millena Brandão Dies at 11 After 13 Heart Attacks

Millena Brandão Passes Away: The 11-year-old child actress from the Netflix show Sintonia has passed away. She succumbed to a mysterious illness and multiple cardiac arrests. Millena Brandão’s parents confirmed their daughter’s death on Instagram. They stated that Millena Brandão had been unwell for quite some time and was under medical care. Initial symptoms led doctors to suspect dengue fever, and she received treatment accordingly. However, the child actress’s condition continued to deteriorate daily.
Millena Brandão Passes Away at 11
Millena Brandão was a Brazilian child actress who achieved fame at a very young age. Her parents, Thays and Luiz Brandão, confirmed that their daughter passed away on Friday, 2 May. They wrote, “A light in our lives. I will always love you, you will always be in my heart.” According to a report by People Magazine, on 24 April, Millena experienced severe headaches, leg pain, fatigue, and loss of appetite. Her mother, Thays, also told the Brazilian news outlet G1 that doctors initially suspected dengue fever but did not conduct any medical tests. She was prescribed dipyrone and discharged.
Child Actress’s Parents Reveal the Truth
However, Millena’s condition worsened within days. By 26 April, she was unable to walk. Despite this, after returning to the hospital, Millena was discharged again. On 28 April, she fell in the bathroom. Millena Brandão was rushed to the hospital by her parents, where she was admitted. The following morning, she suffered her first cardiac arrest. A CT scan revealed a 5-centimetre mass in her brain. Due to the absence of a neurologist, doctors were unable to determine if it was a tumour, cyst, or blood clot. During her hospital stay, Millena experienced 13 cardiac arrests and multiple respiratory difficulties.
Parents Confirm Millena Brandão’s Death
Thays stated, “Millena Brandão had never experienced anything like this before. One day she had trouble breathing seven times, and suddenly the doctor declared her brain dead.” Following this, the child artist’s parents made the difficult decision to withdraw life support and requested that the machines be turned off, because we knew she wouldn’t come back.” Thays shared the news of her daughter’s death through an emotional Instagram post.