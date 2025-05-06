scriptNetflix Star Millena Brandão Dies at 11 After 13 Heart Attacks | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Hollywood News

Netflix Star Millena Brandão Dies at 11 After 13 Heart Attacks

Netflix star Millena Brandão dies after suffering 13 heart attacks.

May 06, 2025 / 11:21 am

Patrika Desk

Netflix star Millena Brandão dies

चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट मिलेना ब्रांडाओ का निधन

Millena Brandão Passes Away: The 11-year-old child actress from the Netflix show Sintonia has passed away. She succumbed to a mysterious illness and multiple cardiac arrests. Millena Brandão’s parents confirmed their daughter’s death on Instagram. They stated that Millena Brandão had been unwell for quite some time and was under medical care. Initial symptoms led doctors to suspect dengue fever, and she received treatment accordingly. However, the child actress’s condition continued to deteriorate daily.

Millena Brandão Passes Away at 11

Millena Brandão was a Brazilian child actress who achieved fame at a very young age. Her parents, Thays and Luiz Brandão, confirmed that their daughter passed away on Friday, 2 May. They wrote, “A light in our lives. I will always love you, you will always be in my heart.” According to a report by People Magazine, on 24 April, Millena experienced severe headaches, leg pain, fatigue, and loss of appetite. Her mother, Thays, also told the Brazilian news outlet G1 that doctors initially suspected dengue fever but did not conduct any medical tests. She was prescribed dipyrone and discharged.
Instagram post placeholder. The original Instagram post is no longer available.

Child Actress’s Parents Reveal the Truth

However, Millena’s condition worsened within days. By 26 April, she was unable to walk. Despite this, after returning to the hospital, Millena was discharged again. On 28 April, she fell in the bathroom. Millena Brandão was rushed to the hospital by her parents, where she was admitted. The following morning, she suffered her first cardiac arrest. A CT scan revealed a 5-centimetre mass in her brain. Due to the absence of a neurologist, doctors were unable to determine if it was a tumour, cyst, or blood clot. During her hospital stay, Millena experienced 13 cardiac arrests and multiple respiratory difficulties.
Millena Brandão Dies after 13 cardiac arrests

Parents Confirm Millena Brandão’s Death

Thays stated, “Millena Brandão had never experienced anything like this before. One day she had trouble breathing seven times, and suddenly the doctor declared her brain dead.” Following this, the child artist’s parents made the difficult decision to withdraw life support and requested that the machines be turned off, because we knew she wouldn’t come back.” Thays shared the news of her daughter’s death through an emotional Instagram post.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Netflix Star Millena Brandão Dies at 11 After 13 Heart Attacks

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Nationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th

National News

Nationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th

in 1 hour

Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

National News

Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

in 2 hours

UP Police Reshuffle: 14 IPS Officers Transferred, Seven District SSPs Changed

Lucknow

UP Police Reshuffle: 14 IPS Officers Transferred, Seven District SSPs Changed

in 2 hours

Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

Cricket News

Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

in 4 hours

Latest Hollywood News

Harry Potter Actor Welcomes Daughter, Reveals Her Cute Name

Hollywood News

Harry Potter Actor Welcomes Daughter, Reveals Her Cute Name

1 week ago

SRK to Make Met Gala Debut in 2025

Entertainment

SRK to Make Met Gala Debut in 2025

1 week ago

Mammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24

Hollywood News

Mammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24

2 weeks ago

Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

Hollywood News

Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

1 month ago

Trending Entertainment News

Netflix Star Millena Brandão Dies at 11 After 13 Heart Attacks

हॉलीवुड

Netflix Star Millena Brandão Dies at 11 After 13 Heart Attacks

in 4 hours

Pawandeep Rajan Suffers Multiple Fractures in Accident

मनोरंजन

Pawandeep Rajan Suffers Multiple Fractures in Accident

in 4 hours

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Tanks on Day 5

बॉलीवुड

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Tanks on Day 5

in 2 hours

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured in Amroha Car Crash

मनोरंजन

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured in Amroha Car Crash

17 hours ago

First Look Poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Unveiled

बॉलीवुड

First Look Poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Unveiled

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.