Randeep Hooda and John Cena to team up in upcoming action thriller

This will be Randeep’s second film with director Sam Hargrave, following the success of the hit Netflix film, Extraction.

MumbaiJan 24, 2025 / 08:20 pm

Patrika Desk

John Cena-Randeep Hooda Upcoming Movie

Upcoming Movie: Fans of John Cena have reason to rejoice! The action star will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the upcoming action-thriller film, “Matchbox”. Filming is currently underway in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.
This will be Randeep’s second film with director Sam Hargrave, following the success of the hit Netflix film, Extraction. This live-action film also stars Hollywood actors Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Sam Hargrave, who also directed films like Avengers: Endgame and Extraction 2, is at the helm of this project.

What Makes This Film Special?

The film tells the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite to prevent a global disaster. Initially, a disagreement arises between two of them, but they come together when faced with the task of averting the disaster. The narrative revolves around friendship, incorporating romance alongside plenty of action.
On this special occasion, Randeep stated that he is excited to work with Sam again.

Randeep, who directed and acted in the 2024 film “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar”, is currently busy working on “Jaat” alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Production.

