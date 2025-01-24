Randeep Hooda and John Cena to team up in upcoming action thriller

This will be Randeep’s second film with director Sam Hargrave, following the success of the hit Netflix film, Extraction. This live-action film also stars Hollywood actors Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Sam Hargrave, who also directed films like Avengers: Endgame and Extraction 2, is at the helm of this project.

What Makes This Film Special? The film tells the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite to prevent a global disaster. Initially, a disagreement arises between two of them, but they come together when faced with the task of averting the disaster. The narrative revolves around friendship, incorporating romance alongside plenty of action.