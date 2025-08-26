Reginald Carroll, Famous Stand-Up Comedian, Shot Dead

Reginald Carroll Dies: America was shocked by the news of the fatal shooting of renowned stand-up comedian Reginald Carroll. The news sparked outrage on social media, with fans expressing their grief and disbelief, and paying tribute to the comedian. The comedy world is mourning his loss.
Stand-up comedian Reginald Carroll, 52, was known in the comedy world for his unique style and impeccable comic timing. He was shot and killed in the Burton Lane area of Mississippi. Police reported that Carroll was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.
Police confirmed the incident, stating, “A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the shooting; however, the motive remains unclear. The incident is currently being treated as an ‘isolated event’ based on preliminary investigations.”
Carroll's death has cast a pall over the American comedy scene. The Mobtown Comedy Club near Baltimore paid tribute to Reginald Carroll on social media, noting his long association with the club. Comedian Mo’Nique, who toured with Carroll, described him as a brother, cherishing the memories of their time together and recalling his ability to make people laugh.
Reginald Carroll's career extended beyond stand-up comedy. He appeared on the popular TV show Time at the Apollo (2000) and played a significant role in the acclaimed American show ‘The Parkers’, alongside Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn. His contributions also included production work, notably as a producer for the 2023 comedy special Knockout Kings of Comedy, and acting in the 2022 TV film ‘Rent and Go’.