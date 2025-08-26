Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Hollywood News

Reginald Carroll, Famous Stand-Up Comedian, Shot Dead

The industry is reeling from shocking news. Famous comedian Reginald Carroll was fatally shot, leaving fans devastated.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Standup Comedian Reginald Carroll shot dead in mississippi
स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन रेजिनाल्ड कैरोल की एक्स से ली गई तस्वीर

Reginald Carroll Dies: America was shocked by the news of the fatal shooting of renowned stand-up comedian Reginald Carroll. The news sparked outrage on social media, with fans expressing their grief and disbelief, and paying tribute to the comedian. The comedy world is mourning his loss.

Standup Comedian Shot Dead

Stand-up comedian Reginald Carroll, 52, was known in the comedy world for his unique style and impeccable comic timing. He was shot and killed in the Burton Lane area of Mississippi. Police reported that Carroll was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police Statement on Reginald Carroll's Murder

Police confirmed the incident, stating, “A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the shooting; however, the motive remains unclear. The incident is currently being treated as an ‘isolated event’ based on preliminary investigations.”

Friends of Stand-up Comedian Reginald Carroll Mourn

Carroll's death has cast a pall over the American comedy scene. The Mobtown Comedy Club near Baltimore paid tribute to Reginald Carroll on social media, noting his long association with the club. Comedian Mo’Nique, who toured with Carroll, described him as a brother, cherishing the memories of their time together and recalling his ability to make people laugh.

Reginald Carroll's Television Work

Reginald Carroll's career extended beyond stand-up comedy. He appeared on the popular TV show Time at the Apollo (2000) and played a significant role in the acclaimed American show ‘The Parkers’, alongside Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn. His contributions also included production work, notably as a producer for the 2023 comedy special Knockout Kings of Comedy, and acting in the 2022 TV film ‘Rent and Go’.

Share the news:

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 11:18 am

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Reginald Carroll, Famous Stand-Up Comedian, Shot Dead
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.