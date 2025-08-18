Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Hollywood News

Renowned Actor Terence Stamp Dies at 87

Renowned actor Terence Stamp has passed away at the age of 87. His death has cast a pall of gloom over the industry.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Terence Stamp Dies at 87
Famous British actor Terence Stamp passes away

Terence Stamp Dies: British actor Terence Stamp has passed away at the age of 87. His family has confirmed the news. Social media is filled with tributes to the much-loved star. Stamp is notably remembered for his iconic portrayal of General Zod in the ‘Superman’ films.

The cause of actor Terence Stamp’s death has not yet been revealed. Stamp’s family informed a news agency of the actor’s passing, stating: “Terence Stamp was an actor and writer whose extraordinary work will leave an indelible mark on all our hearts. His art and storytelling will continue to inspire for many years to come. We ask for your privacy during this difficult time.”

Terence Stamp's Iconic Portrayal of Superman Villain General Zod

Terence Stamp was born in London. During his six-decade-long career, he starred in numerous acclaimed films. He began his career in 1962 with ‘Billy Budd’, earning an Oscar nomination. However, he achieved widespread popularity with his role as General Zod in the 1978 film ‘Superman’. This performance cemented his place in the hearts of audiences. He reprised the role of General Zod in ‘Superman II’ (1980), which was also a critical and commercial success.

Work in Television in Addition to Films

Terence Stamp’s talents extended beyond film to encompass theatre and television. He possessed a commanding voice, strong screen presence, and a knack for portraying deeply nuanced characters. His final film was ‘Last Night in Soho’, released in 2021. The British actor was a recipient of several awards, including the Golden Globe, Cannes Film Festival awards, and the Silver Bear. His death marks the end of an era in the film world, but his iconic performances, particularly as General Zod, will forever remain etched in cinematic history.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 09:36 am

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Renowned Actor Terence Stamp Dies at 87
