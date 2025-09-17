Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tomas Lindberg, Famous Singer, Dies at 52 After Cancer Battle

Tomas Lindberg, famed musical band singer, passed away at the age of 52.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Tomas Lindberg Dies
Tomas Lindberg (Image: X)

Tomas Lindberg Dies: Cancer tragically claimed the life of renowned singer Tomas Lindberg, the well-known face of the Swedish death metal band ‘At the Gates’. At the age of 52, he passed away, leaving behind his family and the music industry. His band confirmed the singer's death on Tuesday, 16 September, via an Instagram post, stating that he had been battling illness for some time. Since the announcement of Tomas Lindberg's death, social media has been flooded with messages of shock and tributes from his fans.

Tomas Lindberg Dies of Cancer

The band's announcement of Tomas Lindberg's passing read: “Tomas passed away this morning during his cancer treatment. The doctors did everything they could to save him, but his life could not be saved. He will always be remembered for his generosity and creative spirit. He will forever remain in our hearts.”

Treatment Began in 2023

According to People Magazine, Lindberg was diagnosed with cancer affecting his throat in 2023. In March of that year, he revealed that he had undergone major surgery to remove a section of his mouth, followed by two months of radiation therapy.

Surgery Became Impossible in 2025

Tomas Lindberg acknowledged his deteriorating health. In early 2025, doctors discovered cancer cells that were inaccessible to surgery or effective treatment. He wrote at the time, “So we will see what the next step will be, but controlling the cancer will probably require some kind of chemotherapy.”

Proud of the ‘At the Gates’ Album

Following his treatment, Tomas Lindberg focused his attention on his singing. He expressed pride in the new ‘At the Gates’ album and assured fans that its release was imminent. However, his death came before its release, leaving his fans disappointed.

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 10:44 am

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Tomas Lindberg, Famous Singer, Dies at 52 After Cancer Battle
