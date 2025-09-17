Tomas Lindberg, Famous Singer, Dies at 52 After Cancer Battle

Tomas Lindberg Dies: Cancer tragically claimed the life of renowned singer Tomas Lindberg, the well-known face of the Swedish death metal band ‘At the Gates’. At the age of 52, he passed away, leaving behind his family and the music industry. His band confirmed the singer's death on Tuesday, 16 September, via an Instagram post, stating that he had been battling illness for some time. Since the announcement of Tomas Lindberg's death, social media has been flooded with messages of shock and tributes from his fans.