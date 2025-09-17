Tomas Lindberg, Famous Singer, Dies at 52 After Cancer Battle

Tomas Lindberg Dies: Cancer tragically claimed the life of renowned singer Tomas Lindberg, the well-known face of the Swedish death metal band ‘At the Gates’. At the age of 52, he passed away, leaving behind his family and the music industry. His band confirmed the singer's death on Tuesday, 16 September, via an Instagram post, stating that he had been battling illness for some time. Since the announcement of Tomas Lindberg's death, social media has been flooded with messages of shock and tributes from his fans.
The band's announcement of Tomas Lindberg's passing read: “Tomas passed away this morning during his cancer treatment. The doctors did everything they could to save him, but his life could not be saved. He will always be remembered for his generosity and creative spirit. He will forever remain in our hearts.”
According to People Magazine, Lindberg was diagnosed with cancer affecting his throat in 2023. In March of that year, he revealed that he had undergone major surgery to remove a section of his mouth, followed by two months of radiation therapy.
Tomas Lindberg acknowledged his deteriorating health. In early 2025, doctors discovered cancer cells that were inaccessible to surgery or effective treatment. He wrote at the time, “So we will see what the next step will be, but controlling the cancer will probably require some kind of chemotherapy.”
Following his treatment, Tomas Lindberg focused his attention on his singing. He expressed pride in the new ‘At the Gates’ album and assured fans that its release was imminent. However, his death came before its release, leaving his fans disappointed.