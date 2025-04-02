scriptVal Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle | Latest News | Patrika News
Hollywood News

Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

Val Kilmer, beloved Batman actor, passes away after a nine-year battle with cancer. Fans mourn the Hollywood icon’s legacy.

MumbaiApr 02, 2025 / 01:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Batman and Top Gun actor Val Kilmer Dies

Batman and Top Gun actor Val Kilmer Dies

Heartbreaking news from the Hollywood film industry. Veteran star Val Kilmer, known for his portrayal of Batman, has passed away at the age of 65. Reports suggest the actor had been battling an incurable illness, throat cancer, for quite some time. While undergoing treatment, he succumbed to the disease. Val Kilmer passed away on Wednesday, April 2nd. Users are paying tribute to the actor on social media.
The actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. She stated, “He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. Although he recovered later, he subsequently developed pneumonia and unfortunately passed away in Los Angeles.” In 2021, a documentary on Kilmer’s life, Val, was shown at the Cannes premiere. During this time, he required a breathing tube.

Val Kilmer’s Portrayal of Batman

Val Kilmer was known for his long, rockstar-like hair and good looks. The actor played Batman in Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, a role that brought him significant recognition. He also acted in numerous comedy films, winning over audiences with his performances in ‘Top Secret!’ (1984), ‘Real Genius’ (1985), the action film ‘Top Gun’ (1986), and ‘Willow’ (1988). He later appeared in films such as ‘The Ghost and the Darkness’ (1996), ‘The Saint’ (1997), ‘The Prince of Egypt’ (1998), ‘Alexander’ (2004), ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ (2005), and ‘The Snowman’ (2017).

News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

newsupdate

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

in 14 minutes

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

in 6 minutes

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

17 hours ago

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

in 4 hours

Latest Hollywood News

'Anora' Sweeps Oscars 2025 with Five Awards

Entertainment

'Anora' Sweeps Oscars 2025 with Five Awards

1 month ago

Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Makes History with Hindi Welcome Speech

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Makes History with Hindi Welcome Speech

1 month ago

Kim Sae Ron Death: 24-Year-Old Actress Found Dead, Fans Draw Parallels to Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment

Kim Sae Ron Death: 24-Year-Old Actress Found Dead, Fans Draw Parallels to Sushant Singh Rajput

1 month ago

Pat Ugwu Dies at 35: Film Industry Mourns

Entertainment

Pat Ugwu Dies at 35: Film Industry Mourns

2 months ago

Trending Entertainment News

Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

हॉलीवुड

Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

in 5 hours

Sikandar Box Office: Day 3 Collection Shows Sharp Decline

समाचार

Sikandar Box Office: Day 3 Collection Shows Sharp Decline

in 5 hours

Sikandar box office collection day 2: Eid boost takes second-day earnings past ₹55 crore

बॉलीवुड

Sikandar box office collection day 2: Eid boost takes second-day earnings past ₹55 crore

23 hours ago

Malaika Arora Sparks Dating Rumours with Veteran Cricketer at IPL Match

बॉलीवुड

Malaika Arora Sparks Dating Rumours with Veteran Cricketer at IPL Match

2 days ago

Sikandar’ Faces Tough Competition from ‘L2 Empuraan’ and ‘Chhaava’, Salman Misses Record

बॉलीवुड

Sikandar’ Faces Tough Competition from ‘L2 Empuraan’ and ‘Chhaava’, Salman Misses Record

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.