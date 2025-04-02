Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

The actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. She stated, “He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. Although he recovered later, he subsequently developed pneumonia and unfortunately passed away in Los Angeles.” In 2021, a documentary on Kilmer’s life, Val, was shown at the Cannes premiere. During this time, he required a breathing tube.

RIP to Val Kilmer. pic.twitter.com/yXwCtAl33j — Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) April 2, 2025 Val Kilmer's Portrayal of Batman Val Kilmer was known for his long, rockstar-like hair and good looks. The actor played Batman in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever, a role that brought him significant recognition. He also acted in numerous comedy films, winning over audiences with his performances in 'Top Secret!' (1984), 'Real Genius' (1985), the action film 'Top Gun' (1986), and 'Willow' (1988). He later appeared in films such as 'The Ghost and the Darkness' (1996), 'The Saint' (1997), 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998), 'Alexander' (2004), 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005), and 'The Snowman' (2017).