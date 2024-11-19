scriptVladimir Shklyarov Death: Famous Dancer Dies After Falling from 5th Floor, Industry in Shock | Latest News | Patrika News
Vladimir Shklyarov Death: Famous Dancer Dies After Falling from 5th Floor, Industry in Shock

Famous dancer fell from the 5th floor and died. The CCTV footage from the accident site is being examined as part of the investigation.

MumbaiNov 19, 2024 / 10:05 am

Patrika Desk

Once again, the industry has been struck by a deep sorrow. Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov has bid farewell to the world. His death occurred due to falling from a building. Russian authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, considering it an accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Currently, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual cause of death.
Vladimir Shklyarov was a very famous Russian ballet dancer. His fans are also in shock due to his sudden demise. Everyone on social media is paying their tributes to him. It is being reported that the dancer fell from the 5th floor of a building and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

CCTV footage

According to Russian police officials, the initial investigation has not yielded any concrete results yet. The entire incident is being treated as an accident. The CCTV footage from the accident site is being examined as part of the investigation. Vladimir Shklyarov was suffering from a serious spinal disease and was scheduled to undergo surgery two days later. Due to his illness, he was in severe pain and used to take heavy doses of painkillers.

