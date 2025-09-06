Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Today’s Horoscope, 6 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know Today's Horoscope for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today, according to planetary positions, several zodiac signs are poised for new opportunities. For some, pending tasks will be completed, while others may experience positive changes in their family life. However, some individuals might face increased expenses and fluctuations in their jobs or businesses. Let's explore what your horoscope predicts for 6 September 2025.

Aries Horoscope Today

Long-pending tasks may be completed. Efforts will be needed to get work done through an authority figure. Expenses will remain high.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Maintain a humble demeanour. Expenses on comforts and luxuries are foreseen. Plans for a family event will take shape. Success in love affairs is indicated.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Avoid imitating others. Religious faith will increase. Harmony with the father will be established. The judicial system will be favourable.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Efforts will be made to resolve family issues. The pursuit of mental peace is highlighted. There are indications of a change of location. The possibility of happiness from children exists.

Leo Horoscope Today

Concerns regarding a child's marriage will persist. Relationships with siblings may be somewhat strained. Work related to land and property will be completed. A visit to a religious place is possible.

Virgo Horoscope Today

You may be distressed by your children's actions. There will be trouble with superiors at work. You may participate in a family event. Social prestige will increase.

Libra Horoscope Today

Make good use of your time. Cooperation from the administration will be received. Government-related tasks will be completed. Children will progress, and their interest in studies will increase.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A desire for a job change will materialise. Obstacles to going abroad will be removed. The family atmosphere will be conducive to peace of mind.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Control your speech. You may start a new business in partnership with friends. Religious faith will increase. Investment in property is possible.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A long-held desire may be fulfilled. Despite limited family support, tasks will be successful. Social respect will increase. Expenses will be high.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Health will improve. Success in love affairs is indicated. People involved in politics will gain fame. New sources of income will emerge. The mother's health will improve.

Pisces Horoscope Today

There will be a lot of work. Do not make personal disputes public. Court-related matters may be delayed. The judicial system will be in your favour.

