Amit Shah to hand over appointment letters to 10000 police constables in Jaipur today; arrived in Jodhpur late last night

It is being reported that on Saturday, January 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over appointment letters to newly selected police constables at a program organised at the Rajasthan Police Academy located in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur. Recently, 10,000 police constables have been recruited. Constables selected in various districts have been called to Jaipur. The top performers will receive appointment letters from Home Minister Amit Shah, while other constables will be given appointment letters by police officials.