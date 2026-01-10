Amit Shah to hand over appointment letters to 10000 police constables in Jaipur today; arrived in Jodhpur late last night

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over appointment letters to 10,000 selected police constables at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur today. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at the Jodhpur Air Force Station on Saturday.
It is being reported that on Saturday, January 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over appointment letters to newly selected police constables at a program organised at the Rajasthan Police Academy located in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur. Recently, 10,000 police constables have been recruited. Constables selected in various districts have been called to Jaipur. The top performers will receive appointment letters from Home Minister Amit Shah, while other constables will be given appointment letters by police officials.
Before this, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached the Rajasthan Police Academy on Friday. He reviewed the preparations for the 'Constable New Appointment Ceremony' to be held on Saturday in the esteemed presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and provided necessary directions to police officials.
Finalising the arrangements for the ceremony, CM Bhajanlal Sharma instructed police officials to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Jodhpur Air Force Station at 12:15 AM on Friday night. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Jogaram Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, Chairman of the Animal Welfare Board Jaswant Singh Bishnoi, MLAs Babusingh Rathore, Devendra Joshi, Atul Bhansali welcomed the Home Minister. Divisional Commissioner Pratibha Singh, District Collector Gaurav Agarwal, Police Commissioner Om Prakash, and others were present on the occasion. Home Minister Amit Shah, under tight security, reached the Border Security Force Officers' Mess, where he will spend the night.
He will participate in the Maheshwari Global Expo organised at Marwar International Centre on Saturday.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending