17 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Bullet train to run from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Jaipur; survey report submitted

Bullet Train: The Rajasthan government has begun preparations to run a bullet train from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Jaipur. The survey for this route is complete, and its report has been submitted to the central government.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Bullet Train will run from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Jaipur Survey report submitted to central government
Image Source: Patrika

Bullet Train: The Rajasthan government has begun preparations to run a bullet train from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Jaipur. The survey for this route is complete, and its report has been submitted to the central government.

Bullet Train to Boost Tourism and Trade

Railway experts say that the bullet train will boost both tourism and trade. A bullet train on the 886-kilometre route from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Jaipur has been proposed, and work on the ground is now reportedly commencing. The survey to assess the feasibility of this route began in February 2020 and has been completed. The report has been submitted to the central government.

Seven Rajasthan Stations, Including Jaipur, Included

The survey report identified a total of 13 proposed stations. This includes seven stations in Rajasthan, including Jaipur. In addition, three stations in Gujarat, two in Haryana, and one in Delhi are included. When contacted, officials from the High Speed Rail Corporation did not provide a clear response.

Seven Bullet Train Stations in Rajasthan

Kherwara (Dungarpur), Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Behror (Alwar). Rewari-Manesar (Haryana) and Dwarka Sector-1 (Delhi) are also proposed.

Bullet Train Speed

The train will have a speed of 320 to 350 km per hour. The journey from Ahmedabad to Delhi will be completed in 4 hours. The target is to complete the project by 2031. Initially, a satellite survey was conducted, followed by a remote sensing survey using LiDAR technology. This process was completed within a year.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 11:41 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Bullet train to run from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Jaipur; survey report submitted
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.