Govt Job Opportunity: RSSB to Release Notification for 804 Posts Next Week, Exam Date Also Announced

The notification for the Lab Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026 by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be released next week. A total of 804 posts will be filled under this recruitment. Of these, 668 posts have been allocated for the Science subject and 136 posts for the Geography subject.
As per the examination calendar released by the board, the examination for Geography subject will be conducted on May 9, 2026, and the examination for Science subject will be held on May 10, 2026. The examination will take place at designated centres across the state.
Detailed information regarding the application process, educational qualifications, age limit, selection procedure, syllabus, and examination pattern will be available in the notification to be released on the official website of the board. Interested candidates are advised to check the website for updates from time to time and read all the guidelines carefully before applying.
This recruitment is a golden opportunity for the youth to secure a government job.
