Jaipur: After Rs 2500 crore scam exposure, PHED projects to be managed through AI-based IT systems

Representative image, Meta AI
AI-based monitoring of drinking water Projects: Following the alleged scam of ₹2500 crore in the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has now decided to rely on an IT system to strictly curb corruption in the state. The PHED has prepared a blueprint to monitor the work of laying pipelines, constructing tanks and tube wells, and making connections through an IT system and has sent the proposal to the Finance Department.
It is believed that after receiving high-level approval, all work related to drinking water projects in the department, from filling the Measurement Book (MB) to making payments, will be done online. If the proposal is approved, the estimated cost for developing the IT system is ₹50 crore.
Following the alleged scam of ₹2500 crore in tenders, fake certificates, advance payments, and the construction of pipelines and tanks under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the PHED has now decided to work on an IT system to prevent corruption. The IT system will now monitor all works, including pipelines being laid in the field and tube wells. This will enable direct monitoring of projects from the office.
Once the IT system is implemented, online information about the work done by contractors at the subdivision and division levels will be available. The system will also provide details on the amount of work completed and the amount pending. The IT system will immediately detect pipeline theft.
With the AI system, it will no longer be easy for contracting firms to compromise on the quality of work or manipulate project tasks. The system will monitor complete update reports on the locations where pipeline laying work is in progress. Department officials will no longer need to visit the field to monitor project activities. Geo-tagging and photos of every task will be available online.
In the drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, collusion between contracting firms and department personnel came to light. The department made payments to contracting firms without them completing the work, and in many places, pipelines were not laid at all. Whether it was the use of substandard pipes in boring or alterations in drawing designs for overhead tank construction, everything happened with the connivance of department personnel.
After the corruption case was exposed during the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated an investigation into the matter. The ED has arrested former PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi, along with several departmental officers and contracting firm owners. Given the pace of the scam investigation, more significant revelations are expected in the coming times.
The alleged scam of ₹2500 crore, involving a nexus between engineers and contractors in the Jal Jeevan Mission, brought considerable disrepute to the department. Learning from this, the department has now placed its trust in an IT system to curb corruption. If the proposal is approved, it will not be easy for contracting firms to perpetrate irregularities in drinking water projects.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending