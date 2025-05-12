scriptJaipur Elevated Road Closure: 15-Day Traffic Diversion Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Jaipur Elevated Road Closure: 15-Day Traffic Diversion Announced

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will begin road repair work on the Acharya Tulsi Setu (Ajmer Road Elevated Road) from 9 pm on Monday.

JaipurMay 12, 2025 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur-Acharya-Tulsi-Setu
Road repair work on the Acharya Tulsi Setu (Ajmer Road Elevated Road) by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will commence on Monday at 9 pm. During this time, traffic on the elevated road from DCM towards the Government Hostel will be partially closed. The first phase of this work is expected to take approximately 15 days to complete.
Due to the construction work, residents of nearby colonies including Ajmer, Chitrakoot, Hiranagar, and Vidhyut Nagar will have to use the main road (below the elevated road) for commuting. Around 3,000 vehicles pass through this road during peak hours and approximately 30,000 vehicles in 24 hours.
In the first phase, the road from DCM to Sanjay Marg will be renovated. After this, work on the elevated road from Mission Compound to Shyam Nagar Sabzi Mandi will begin.

Considering the wide design of the elevated road, construction will be carried out in two phases to ensure that traffic continues to flow on one side and cause minimal inconvenience to the public. Vehicles coming from and going to the Bharat Jodo Setu will continue to operate as usual.

Traffic Jams Expected at These Intersections Due to Repair Work

-Sarathi Marg Tiraha
-PVC Colonel Hoshiyar Singh Marg (Queens Road)
-Hatwara Road
-Shyam Nagar Sabzi Mandi Tiraha
-Raj Bhavan Road
-Jacob Chauraha

They Say

The first phase is estimated to take 15 days. After this, the elevated road section from Mission Compound to Shyam Nagar Sabzi Mandi will be constructed. The movement of vehicles on the Bharat Jodo Setu will not be affected.
– Nishant Khandelwal, XEN, JDA

News / Jaipur / Jaipur Elevated Road Closure: 15-Day Traffic Diversion Announced

