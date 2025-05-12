Jaipur Elevated Road Closure: 15-Day Traffic Diversion Announced

Due to the construction work, residents of nearby colonies including Ajmer, Chitrakoot, Hiranagar, and Vidhyut Nagar will have to use the main road (below the elevated road) for commuting. Around 3,000 vehicles pass through this road during peak hours and approximately 30,000 vehicles in 24 hours.

In the first phase, the road from DCM to Sanjay Marg will be renovated. After this, work on the elevated road from Mission Compound to Shyam Nagar Sabzi Mandi will begin. Considering the wide design of the elevated road, construction will be carried out in two phases to ensure that traffic continues to flow on one side and cause minimal inconvenience to the public. Vehicles coming from and going to the Bharat Jodo Setu will continue to operate as usual.