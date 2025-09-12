Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur: JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies in Tonk Road-Gopalpura Bypass

The Enforcement Branch of the JDA (Jaipur Development Authority) took action against two illegal colonies on Thursday. In addition, temporary encroachments were also removed in collaboration with the traffic police and the Greater Municipal Corporation.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

JDA Big Action

Jaipur: The Enforcement Branch of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) launched a major crackdown on illegal colonies and temporary encroachments on Thursday. The JDA team, in collaboration with the traffic police and the Greater Municipal Corporation, conducted a joint operation across various parts of the city.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rahul Kotokoti stated that an illegal colony named Radha Vihar-III was being developed on approximately four bighas of land near the Chandlai 200-foot road. This illegal construction in the Gram Vatika area was demolished on the spot. Officials stated that strict action will continue against those developing colonies without approval.

Structures and Shops Built Along Roadsides Removed

Furthermore, action was taken against ongoing temporary encroachments in the Tonk Road and Gopalpura Bypass areas. Structures and shops built along roadsides were removed. The confiscated goods were deposited in the Greater Municipal Corporation's warehouse. JDA officials stated that continuous operations are being conducted against illegal colonies and encroachments in the city to prevent future problems for the public and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Illegal Colony Built on 17 Bighas of Land Demolished

In a separate action on Tuesday, the JDA's enforcement branch had halted the construction of an illegal colony in Zone-Two. An illegal colony was being developed on approximately 17 bighas of agricultural land in Gram Akera Dungar without approval. The land was being levelled, gravel roads were being constructed, and building structures, rooms, and boundary walls for plots were being erected. The JDA team immediately took action and demolished all the illegal constructions present on the site.

Published on:

12 Sept 2025 10:14 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur: JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies in Tonk Road-Gopalpura Bypass
