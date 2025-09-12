Jaipur: JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies in Tonk Road-Gopalpura Bypass

In a separate action on Tuesday, the JDA's enforcement branch had halted the construction of an illegal colony in Zone-Two. An illegal colony was being developed on approximately 17 bighas of agricultural land in Gram Akera Dungar without approval. The land was being levelled, gravel roads were being constructed, and building structures, rooms, and boundary walls for plots were being erected. The JDA team immediately took action and demolished all the illegal constructions present on the site.