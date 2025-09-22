Jaipur Junction Implements Crowd Management Plan for Chhath Puja and Diwali

Jaipur: With Chhath Puja and Diwali approaching, Jaipur Junction railway station anticipates a massive influx of passengers during the festive season. The railway estimates that 1.5 to 2 lakh passengers will pass through the station daily.
In light of the anticipated increase in passenger numbers and security concerns, the railway has decided to implement a special crowd management plan for the first time. This plan will be effective from 10 October.
There is uncertainty regarding the entry of platform ticket holders. To control the crowds, a ban on platform tickets is being considered. A final decision will be made soon. If implemented, only passengers with travel tickets will be allowed entry. This will make it difficult for family members and relatives to access the platforms.
However, this is considered a necessary administrative step. If platform ticket entry continues, only one person per ticket will be permitted.
The railway administration has appealed to passengers to arrive at the station well in advance, use only the main entrance, and travel with valid tickets. They have also urged passengers to remain patient during peak hours to ensure a safe and smooth journey.
Considering the expected large crowds during the festive season, passengers will only be allowed entry through the main gate number one. Gates located towards Hasanpura and Howrah Bridge will be completely closed for entry. However, passengers will be able to exit through these routes. Passengers entering through the main gate will have to wait in the holding area until their train arrives before being allowed onto the platform.
The railway administration believes this arrangement will control passenger movement and better manage the crowds accessing the platforms. It is estimated that passenger numbers could reach 1.5 to 2 lakh this time.
In view of the festive rush, the railway has temporarily suspended the redevelopment work underway at the station premises. Barriers have been removed from areas where work was in progress. Work will only continue on platforms number 6 and 7 for the time being. Development work on other platforms and the main premises will resume after the festivals.
Strict security arrangements are also being made. The number of RPF and GRP staff at the station will be increased. The entire premises will be under strict surveillance. Monitoring will be done from the control room, and information about trains will be continuously provided to passengers through the announcement system and displays.