Jaipur to receive ₹665 Crore boost for six infrastructure projects, including elevated road

The meeting, chaired by JDC Aanndi, approved projects totalling ₹665 crore. These projects include: connecting and laying sewer lines in the sewage treatment plant of the Swarna Vihar residential scheme in Prithviraj Nagar South; installing decorative lights on Aravali Marg and Madhyam Marg; constructing a 30-foot sector road from Gonar Road to Ring Road; repairing road cuts made by the Jaloday Department in Zone-11; and constructing roads in approved colonies in Zone Seven of the Sanganer area.