Jaipur to receive ₹665 Crore boost for six infrastructure projects, including elevated road

Jaipur: To alleviate traffic congestion in the capital city of Jaipur, a new elevated road is set to be constructed. This significant decision was taken during a Public Works Committee (PWC) meeting chaired by JDC Aanndi. The PWC meeting approved ₹665 crore (approximately £65 million) in administrative and financial approvals for six projects, including the elevated road.
The meeting, chaired by JDC Aanndi, approved projects totalling ₹665 crore. These projects include: connecting and laying sewer lines in the sewage treatment plant of the Swarna Vihar residential scheme in Prithviraj Nagar South; installing decorative lights on Aravali Marg and Madhyam Marg; constructing a 30-foot sector road from Gonar Road to Ring Road; repairing road cuts made by the Jaloday Department in Zone-11; and constructing roads in approved colonies in Zone Seven of the Sanganer area.
1. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will construct a four-lane elevated road from Aranya Bhavan Chowraha to Jagatpura ROB. The project, costing ₹560 crore (approximately £54 million), will include three ramps along its 4.4 km length. The JDA aims to complete the elevated road within two and a half years, with work expected to commence at the beginning of the new year.
2. ₹78.20 crore (approximately £7.6 million) will be spent on connecting and laying sewer lines in the sewage treatment plant of the Swarna Vihar residential scheme in Prithviraj Nagar South.
3. ₹9.11 crore (approximately £0.9 million) will be allocated for decorative lighting on VT Road, Aravali Marg, and Madhyam Marg.
4. ₹8.22 crore (approximately £0.8 million) will be spent on constructing a 30-foot sector road from Gonar Road to Ring Road.
5. ₹2.94 crore (approximately £0.3 million) will be used to repair road cuts made by the Jaloday Department in Zone-11.
6. ₹3.16 crore (approximately £0.3 million) will be allocated for road construction in approved colonies in Zone Seven of the Sanganer area.