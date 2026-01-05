5 January 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Army Day Rehearsals in Jaipur: Three Parades Including Women-Centric Event on January 9

This year's Army Day parade in Jaipur is a proud occasion for the entire state. The rehearsal parade on January 9th is especially dedicated to women.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Army Day

Image: Patrika

To enable more people to witness the Army Day parade in Jaipur this year, three rehearsal parades will be held from January 9. These rehearsal parades are specifically dedicated to women, with the aim of encouraging greater female participation in witnessing the Army Day parade on January 15. The state government is actively encouraging girls and women from various institutions to attend in larger numbers.

Women from Various Institutions to Participate

The state's Home Department has issued directives to all concerned departments to enhance women's participation in these rehearsal parades. They will also be motivated to attend the main parade on Army Day. On Sunday, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas visited the event venue on Mahal Road in Jagatpura and reviewed the preparations. He instructed officials on-site to ensure the event's success. The Chief Secretary stated, "The Rajasthan government will provide full cooperation in making the Army Day Parade-2026 a success."



Preparations Reviewed

On Saturday, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Bhaskar A. Sawant, to review the preparations. During this meeting, all schools, colleges, and organisations were asked to provide the number of attendees and related information for the parade by Monday. Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni stated that seating arrangements and routes for spectators are being prepared. Officials indicated that the state government's primary focus is to ensure that youth preparing for Army recruitment and other military examinations, as well as students from schools, colleges, and universities, can witness the parade.

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 05:44 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Army Day Rehearsals in Jaipur: Three Parades Including Women-Centric Event on January 9

