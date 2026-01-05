Army Day Rehearsals in Jaipur: Three Parades Including Women-Centric Event on January 9

On Saturday, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Bhaskar A. Sawant, to review the preparations. During this meeting, all schools, colleges, and organisations were asked to provide the number of attendees and related information for the parade by Monday. Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni stated that seating arrangements and routes for spectators are being prepared. Officials indicated that the state government's primary focus is to ensure that youth preparing for Army recruitment and other military examinations, as well as students from schools, colleges, and universities, can witness the parade.