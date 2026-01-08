8 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Jaipur

JS University of UP, which distributed fake degrees in PTI recruitment, loses recognition; SOG files case against 200 selected candidates

The SOG had registered a case against 200 selected candidates.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

image

Vijay Sharma

Jan 08, 2026

Image: Patrika

The UP government has cancelled the recognition of JS University of Uttar Pradesh, which distributed fake B.P.Ed degrees in the PTI recruitment 2022 conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The university had issued fake degrees to candidates in back dates for the PTI recruitment held in Rajasthan. Around 200 candidates were selected in this recruitment. After a large number of fake degree cases surfaced in the recruitment, the SOG started an investigation into the matter. The SOG had registered a case against 200 selected candidates. In this case, the SOG had also arrested the registrar and owner of the university. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had recommended to the UP government to cancel the university's recognition.

Out of 1200 candidates investigated, fraud by over 300 exposed

Around 1200 candidates from the PTI recruitment have been brought under the scanner. The board and SOG are investigating these candidates separately. The board has caught fraud by 321 out of 1200 candidates. These candidates could not prove their degrees to be genuine to the board. Now, the board will hand over the list of these candidates to the SOG. Meanwhile, these candidates will be debarred from recruitment examinations. The board and SOG are investigating the documents of the remaining candidates. Document verification is being done by writing to the concerned universities. The number of candidates involved in fraud is estimated to cross 400.

Rajasthan Patrika exposed the matter

The matter of fraud in the PTI recruitment was raised by Rajasthan Patrika. By continuously publishing news, it revealed the back-dated degrees in the recruitment. After this, the selection board started investigating the documents of the candidates included in the recruitment.

Fake B.P.Ed degrees were used in the PTI recruitment. SOG made arrests in the fraud. We recommended to the UP government to take action against the university. After this, the UP government took action.
Alok Raj, Chairman, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

JS University of UP issued degrees to about 200 candidates. All were found to be fake during the investigation. Cases were registered against the selected candidates. Arrests were also made from the university.
Paris Deshmukh, DIG, SOG Rajasthan

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 03:31 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / JS University of UP, which distributed fake degrees in PTI recruitment, loses recognition; SOG files case against 200 selected candidates

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

RSSB 4th Grade 2025 Result Expected to Be Released Soon

4th grade result
Jaipur

Dense Fog Alert: Extremely dense fog expected in 10 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on January 8th

Jaipur

Fog Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Extreme Cold Days and Dense Fog Over Next 48 Hours

Jaipur

Army Day: Arms Exhibition to Start Tomorrow, Details Inside

Know Your Army
Jaipur

Jaipur Weather: Dense fog and severe cold ‘double attack’ halts city’s pace

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.