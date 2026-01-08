JS University of UP, which distributed fake degrees in PTI recruitment, loses recognition; SOG files case against 200 selected candidates

Image: Patrika
The UP government has cancelled the recognition of JS University of Uttar Pradesh, which distributed fake B.P.Ed degrees in the PTI recruitment 2022 conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The university had issued fake degrees to candidates in back dates for the PTI recruitment held in Rajasthan. Around 200 candidates were selected in this recruitment. After a large number of fake degree cases surfaced in the recruitment, the SOG started an investigation into the matter. The SOG had registered a case against 200 selected candidates. In this case, the SOG had also arrested the registrar and owner of the university. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had recommended to the UP government to cancel the university's recognition.
Around 1200 candidates from the PTI recruitment have been brought under the scanner. The board and SOG are investigating these candidates separately. The board has caught fraud by 321 out of 1200 candidates. These candidates could not prove their degrees to be genuine to the board. Now, the board will hand over the list of these candidates to the SOG. Meanwhile, these candidates will be debarred from recruitment examinations. The board and SOG are investigating the documents of the remaining candidates. Document verification is being done by writing to the concerned universities. The number of candidates involved in fraud is estimated to cross 400.
The matter of fraud in the PTI recruitment was raised by Rajasthan Patrika. By continuously publishing news, it revealed the back-dated degrees in the recruitment. After this, the selection board started investigating the documents of the candidates included in the recruitment.
Fake B.P.Ed degrees were used in the PTI recruitment. SOG made arrests in the fraud. We recommended to the UP government to take action against the university. After this, the UP government took action.
Alok Raj, Chairman, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
JS University of UP issued degrees to about 200 candidates. All were found to be fake during the investigation. Cases were registered against the selected candidates. Arrests were also made from the university.
Paris Deshmukh, DIG, SOG Rajasthan
