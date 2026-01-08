JS University of UP, which distributed fake degrees in PTI recruitment, loses recognition; SOG files case against 200 selected candidates

Around 1200 candidates from the PTI recruitment have been brought under the scanner. The board and SOG are investigating these candidates separately. The board has caught fraud by 321 out of 1200 candidates. These candidates could not prove their degrees to be genuine to the board. Now, the board will hand over the list of these candidates to the SOG. Meanwhile, these candidates will be debarred from recruitment examinations. The board and SOG are investigating the documents of the remaining candidates. Document verification is being done by writing to the concerned universities. The number of candidates involved in fraud is estimated to cross 400.