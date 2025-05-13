scriptLife returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar | Latest News | Patrika News
Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar maintained a precautionary blackout on Monday, with schools remaining closed until further notice.

JaipurMay 13, 2025 / 08:48 am

Patrika Desk

jaisalmer news

जैसलमेर में खुले बाजार

Tensions between India and Pakistan are easing, returning to normalcy. Following the ceasefire, restrictions in border areas are being lifted, with normal activities resuming from Tuesday. There were no blackouts in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner on Monday, and the administration has announced the reopening of schools and colleges from Tuesday, allowing for the resumption of examinations. However, Sri Ganganagar maintained a precautionary blackout on Monday, with schools remaining closed until further notice. Meanwhile, Jodhpur airport, closed for six days, will reopen for air traffic on Tuesday. The Barmer administration has also declared a return to normalcy.

Two-Hour Blackout in Jhunjhunu Towns

Following reports of drones hovering over the Chidawa and Surajgarh areas of Jhunjhunu district on Monday night, a precautionary blackout was imposed in Chidawa, Surajgarh, Pilani, Singhana, Buhana, Mandrela, and Sultana for security reasons. However, the blackout was lifted after two hours.

Schools to Remain Closed

In Sri Ganganagar, life is returning to normal in border areas following the ceasefire. However, schools will remain closed for now. District Collector Dr. Manju stated that a decision on reopening schools will be made only after the situation fully normalises. Meanwhile, ADM Administration Subhash Chandra explained that a blackout was maintained on Monday as a precautionary measure. On Sunday night, loud explosions were heard in the Lalgarh Jatan area. The discovery of a Pakistani flag and balloon in the Ghamudwali police station area of Sri Ganganagar caused a stir. The balloon bore the mark of Pakistan and the flag of the PTI party. Intelligence agencies have been informed, and an investigation is underway.

Markets Open in Khajuwala

Even the precautionary blackouts in the border areas of Bikaner were relaxed on Monday. As a result, the markets in Bikaner city and the border town of Khajuwala remained open on Monday night. In the border town of Bajju, however, the police briefly closed the market at 7 pm due to a delay in the arrival of the District Collector’s order. Upon receiving this information, the District Collector instructed the sub-divisional administration to lift the market closure order, preventing further action.

Drone Sighted at Border, Army Fires Three Rounds

A drone was sighted around 5 am on Monday in the Gadrarod area of Barmer. Sources say the army destroyed it using three rounds from an LMG. The early morning explosions woke up villagers. Villager Shahrukh Khan reported hearing loud explosions and gunfire around 5 am. Late at night, there were also claims of a drone sighting and explosions in the Jalipha area, but the administration reported the situation as normal.

