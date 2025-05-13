Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Two-Hour Blackout in Jhunjhunu Towns Following reports of drones hovering over the Chidawa and Surajgarh areas of Jhunjhunu district on Monday night, a precautionary blackout was imposed in Chidawa, Surajgarh, Pilani, Singhana, Buhana, Mandrela, and Sultana for security reasons. However, the blackout was lifted after two hours.

Schools to Remain Closed In Sri Ganganagar, life is returning to normal in border areas following the ceasefire. However, schools will remain closed for now. District Collector Dr. Manju stated that a decision on reopening schools will be made only after the situation fully normalises. Meanwhile, ADM Administration Subhash Chandra explained that a blackout was maintained on Monday as a precautionary measure. On Sunday night, loud explosions were heard in the Lalgarh Jatan area. The discovery of a Pakistani flag and balloon in the Ghamudwali police station area of Sri Ganganagar caused a stir. The balloon bore the mark of Pakistan and the flag of the PTI party. Intelligence agencies have been informed, and an investigation is underway.

Markets Open in Khajuwala Even the precautionary blackouts in the border areas of Bikaner were relaxed on Monday. As a result, the markets in Bikaner city and the border town of Khajuwala remained open on Monday night. In the border town of Bajju, however, the police briefly closed the market at 7 pm due to a delay in the arrival of the District Collector’s order. Upon receiving this information, the District Collector instructed the sub-divisional administration to lift the market closure order, preventing further action.