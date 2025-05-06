Mock Drill in 28 Rajasthan Cities; Blackout After 54 Years

Cities Included in the Mock Drill Kota, Rawatbhata (Chittorgarh), Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Bundi, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sikar, Nal (Bikaner), Suratgarh (Sri Ganganagar), Abu Road (Sirohi), Nasirabad (Ajmer), Bhiwadi, Phulera (Jaipur), Nagaur, Jalore, Beawar, Lalgarh (Sri Ganganagar), Sawai Madhopur, Pali and Bhilwara A meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary is scheduled for Tuesday at the Secretariat to finalise the mock drill plan and share information with all Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs).Kota, Rawatbhata (Chittorgarh), Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Bundi, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sikar, Nal (Bikaner), Suratgarh (Sri Ganganagar), Abu Road (Sirohi), Nasirabad (Ajmer), Bhiwadi, Phulera (Jaipur), Nagaur, Jalore, Beawar, Lalgarh (Sri Ganganagar), Sawai Madhopur, Pali and Bhilwara

Sirens to be Sounded Ten locations in Bikaner city will have sirens for the security mock drill. Jodhpur Collector Gaurav Agrawal stated that air sirens will be sounded on 7 May, followed by instructions to the public on the appropriate response. Eighteen such locations have sirens installed in Jodhpur. Ten locations in Bikaner city will have sirens for the security mock drill. Jodhpur Collector Gaurav Agrawal stated that air sirens will be sounded on 7 May, followed by instructions to the public on the appropriate response. Eighteen such locations have sirens installed in Jodhpur.

Designated Blackout Areas The mock drill will commence with a hooter from the city control room. Following this, all lights – household lights, mobile torches, road lights, high-mast lights, lights on NH and state highways, toll lights, and car headlights – must be switched off.

Safety Measures The drill will educate citizens on mutual assistance and providing first aid to the injured. Citizens and students will be extensively briefed. Special attention will be given to sensitive locations like airports, railway stations, bus stands, and hospitals. All electrical sources will be shut down to prevent enemy location tracing.

Ten Aspects of the Drill – Operation of air raid warning sirens. – Training students in civil defence measures. – Practice of immediate blackouts. – Concealing important structures. – Evacuation plan rehearsal.

– Operation of hotline/radio communication links with the Air Force. – Checking the activation of civil defence services, including wardens and fire services. – Testing the efficiency of control-shadow control rooms. – Cleaning bunkers and trenches.

– Updating and rehearsing civil defence plans.