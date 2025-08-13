Rajasthan: DRDO guest house manager exposed as Pakistani spy, secrets found in phone, arrested after 8 days of questioning

Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence Police have arrested a contract manager working at the DRDO guest house in the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer after an eight-day-long interrogation. Several shocking revelations have emerged from the accused's mobile phone.
Security agencies apprehended Mahendra Prasad from the DRDO guest house in the Chandan Field Firing Range on August 4th. The DRDO guest house manager was suspected of sharing information related to the Indian Army with Pakistan. After questioning in Jaisalmer, Mahendra Prasad was brought to Jaipur. Following an eight-day-long interrogation and several revelations from his mobile phone, security agencies arrested him on Tuesday.
According to IG Intelligence Dr. Vishnukant Gupta, Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Paliyan, Almora, Uttarakhand, had been working at the DRDO guest house for a long time and was in contact with a Pakistani handler through social media. Lured by money, he shared information related to the Indian Army and strategic information.
The investigation revealed that the accused was sending information related to missile and other weapons testing at the firing range, as well as details of DRDO scientists and military officers visiting the range. Interrogation at the Jaipur headquarters and mobile phone examination yielded evidence related to espionage. The accused was taken into custody from Jaisalmer a few days ago.