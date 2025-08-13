13 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan: DRDO guest house manager exposed as Pakistani spy, secrets found in phone, arrested after 8 days of questioning

Rajasthan Intelligence Police have arrested a contract manager working at the DRDO guest house in the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Mahendra-Prasad-1
आरोपी महेन्द्र प्रसाद। फोटो: पत्रिका

Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence Police have arrested a contract manager working at the DRDO guest house in the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer after an eight-day-long interrogation. Several shocking revelations have emerged from the accused's mobile phone.

Security agencies apprehended Mahendra Prasad from the DRDO guest house in the Chandan Field Firing Range on August 4th. The DRDO guest house manager was suspected of sharing information related to the Indian Army with Pakistan. After questioning in Jaisalmer, Mahendra Prasad was brought to Jaipur. Following an eight-day-long interrogation and several revelations from his mobile phone, security agencies arrested him on Tuesday.

Sharing Army Information with Pakistani Handler

According to IG Intelligence Dr. Vishnukant Gupta, Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Paliyan, Almora, Uttarakhand, had been working at the DRDO guest house for a long time and was in contact with a Pakistani handler through social media. Lured by money, he shared information related to the Indian Army and strategic information.

Espionage Evidence Found During Mobile Phone Examination

The investigation revealed that the accused was sending information related to missile and other weapons testing at the firing range, as well as details of DRDO scientists and military officers visiting the range. Interrogation at the Jaipur headquarters and mobile phone examination yielded evidence related to espionage. The accused was taken into custody from Jaisalmer a few days ago.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 01:03 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: DRDO guest house manager exposed as Pakistani spy, secrets found in phone, arrested after 8 days of questioning
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.