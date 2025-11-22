Rajasthan Fake Degree Case: Wanted Accused in Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Exam Scam Arrested in Noida

Accused Ravi Tyagi. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur: The police have arrested Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Tyagi, a wanted accused who provided fake backdated degrees to candidates in the Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination-2022. According to ADG Vishal Bansal, Ravi Tyagi (38), a resident of Kanaseel in Kolari, Dholpur district, was apprehended from Noida.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been hiding at religious sites across the country to evade arrest. The ADG stated that the gang had prepared fake backdated degrees and mark sheets through various universities and distributed them to thousands of students.
In this case, eighteen accused, including the Chancellor, operator, and former Registrar of OPJS University Churu and JS University Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh, have already been arrested. Ravi Tyagi played a key role in creating fake degrees while working at JS University Shikohabad. He absconded on April 9, 2025, upon receiving information about action being taken against OPJS University.
During the operation, a team formed under the direction of SOG ASP Hariprasad Somani received information from an informant that the accused was coming to Noida to meet his girlfriend. Based on this tip-off, a cordon was established, and he was arrested.
The accused had been hiding at several religious sites, including Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, and Vrindavan, to evade arrest. A case is also registered against him in Haryana. The police are questioning him about other individuals associated with the gang. Accused Ravi had also obtained a fake PhD in Law degree for himself from OPJS University.
