Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Fake Degree Case: Wanted Accused in Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Exam Scam Arrested in Noida

Fake Degree Case: The police have arrested the wanted accused, Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Tyagi, who provided fake back-dated degrees to candidates in the Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination-2022.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Ravi-Tyagi

Accused Ravi Tyagi. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur: The police have arrested Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Tyagi, a wanted accused who provided fake backdated degrees to candidates in the Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination-2022. According to ADG Vishal Bansal, Ravi Tyagi (38), a resident of Kanaseel in Kolari, Dholpur district, was apprehended from Noida.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been hiding at religious sites across the country to evade arrest. The ADG stated that the gang had prepared fake backdated degrees and mark sheets through various universities and distributed them to thousands of students.

In this case, eighteen accused, including the Chancellor, operator, and former Registrar of OPJS University Churu and JS University Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh, have already been arrested. Ravi Tyagi played a key role in creating fake degrees while working at JS University Shikohabad. He absconded on April 9, 2025, upon receiving information about action being taken against OPJS University.

Accused Caught While Trying to Meet Girlfriend

During the operation, a team formed under the direction of SOG ASP Hariprasad Somani received information from an informant that the accused was coming to Noida to meet his girlfriend. Based on this tip-off, a cordon was established, and he was arrested.

Spent Time in Hiding at Several Religious Sites

The accused had been hiding at several religious sites, including Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, and Vrindavan, to evade arrest. A case is also registered against him in Haryana. The police are questioning him about other individuals associated with the gang. Accused Ravi had also obtained a fake PhD in Law degree for himself from OPJS University.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

22 Nov 2025 12:49 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Fake Degree Case: Wanted Accused in Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Exam Scam Arrested in Noida

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan City to Get Extensive Road Network with Over Rs 100 Crore Investment

new road in Rajasthan
Jaipur

Jaipur Blast 2008: Intel probe reveals main accused Mirza Shadab Beg did BTech from Al-Falah University

File photo of the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast; accused Mirza Shadab Beg highlighted in the circle. (Patrika Photo)
Jaipur

Rajasthan to Get Cheap Electricity as Thermal Plant to be Set Up Near Coal Mines

thermal-plant
Jaipur

Tarot Horoscope 21 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Mount Abu Shivers in Biting Cold, Rajasthan on Alert for Showers on November 21 to 23

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.