The Meteorological Department has issued a special warning for the Bikaner division. Between 8 and 10 June, the maximum temperature here could reach 45 to 46 degrees Celsius. During this period, a heatwave is likely, along with strong dusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Experts have appealed to people to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during the afternoon, drink plenty of water, and take proper precautions to protect themselves from the sun. Farmers and travellers have also been advised to remain vigilant.