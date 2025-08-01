Rajasthan: Schools closed in several districts till 2 August, staff and teachers to remain present

Torrential rainfall in Rajasthan has caused widespread disruption. Many districts are facing flood-like situations, with roads and homes submerged.
Water levels in most dams have reached near-critical levels. Many routes are blocked, and school closures due to flooding have impacted students' education.
In view of the situation, schools in several districts have been declared closed on 1st and 2nd August. Government and private schools, Anganwadis, and coaching institutes in Ajmer, Bundi, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Jaisalmer, and Dholpur will remain closed due to heavy rainfall warnings.
In Ajmer, District Collector Lok Bandhu has ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres on 1st August. However, teachers and staff have been instructed to remain present at their designated times. In Bundi, schools will remain closed for students from classes 1 to 12 until 2nd August.
However, administrative confusion regarding school closures has also emerged. The authority to close government schools has been delegated to the respective CBEOs (Cluster Block Education Officers), but the lack of clear instructions regarding private schools has created uncertainty. Some private schools have announced closures independently, leading to confusion among parents.
In Jaisalmer district, the holiday period for students has been extended due to safety inspections of school buildings. The district administration has decided to keep all government and non-government schools and Anganwadi centres closed for students until 2nd August.
According to the order issued by the district administration, the inspection of the structural condition of buildings, the need for repairs, and other safety aspects is currently underway. This decision has been taken to avoid putting children at risk. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff have been instructed to remain present at schools and Anganwadi centres as per their departmental timings.
A warning has also been issued of disciplinary action against the relevant government and non-government educational institutions that fail to comply with the order. It is noteworthy that this holiday was initially announced from 29th to 31st July and has now been extended to 2nd August.