Cold Intensifies After Rainfall in Rajasthan, Yellow Alert Issued for 13 Districts

Dense fog enveloped 15 districts in Rajasthan on Friday. Light drizzle was observed in the Shekhawati region as fog set in during the morning. In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperatures recorded were 7.7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7.8 in Bikaner, 9.9 in Ajmer, 11.8 in Jaipur, and 9.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer. According to the Meteorological Centre, night temperatures across the state have dropped by up to seven degrees Celsius after the rainfall.