3 January 2026,

Saturday

Jaipur

Cold Intensifies After Rainfall in Rajasthan, Yellow Alert Issued for 13 Districts

After the winter rains, a severe cold wave and fog have now begun to affect Rajasthan. For the first time in the new year, the temperature was recorded at 0 degrees Celsius.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

rajasthan-weather-update

Weather in Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. Following the winter rains which is also called 'Mawath', Rajasthan is now experiencing severe cold and fog. The temperature recorded 0 degrees Celsius for the first time in the new year. The mercury reached the freezing point in the hill station of Mount Abu. Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 13 districts of the state today.

Dense fog enveloped 15 districts in Rajasthan on Friday. Light drizzle was observed in the Shekhawati region as fog set in during the morning. In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperatures recorded were 7.7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7.8 in Bikaner, 9.9 in Ajmer, 11.8 in Jaipur, and 9.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer. According to the Meteorological Centre, night temperatures across the state have dropped by up to seven degrees Celsius after the rainfall.

Mount Abu Was the Coldest

Mount Abu experienced the coldest day on Friday. Following the 'Mawath', the minimum temperature suddenly dropped by seven degrees, reaching zero degrees Celsius. This resulted in a white sheet of frost covering open fields, vehicle roofs, solar panels, leaves of trees and plants, and farms.



Life was disrupted by the biting cold. Tourists and residents remained indoors in hotels and homes until late morning. People were wrapped in heavy woollen clothing to protect themselves from the cold and were seen warming themselves around bonfires at various places. The maximum temperature also saw a slight increase of one degree Celsius, reaching 25 degrees Celsius.



Yellow Alert for Dense Fog in 13 Districts Today

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 13 districts of the state today. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for fog in Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Sri Ganganagar. Additionally, the Meteorological Centre has predicted a further drop in temperature by up to three degrees Celsius in the next two days.

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 10:14 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Cold Intensifies After Rainfall in Rajasthan, Yellow Alert Issued for 13 Districts

