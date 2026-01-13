13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan's Citizen App: Scan QR Codes to Verify Liquor Authenticity and Combat Counterfeits

Citizen App: In Rajasthan, the Excise Department has launched the Citizen App facility with the aim of effectively curbing the sale of illicit liquor and protecting the public from poisonous liquor.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

Rajasthan Excise Department Citizen App

Jaipur: The Excise Department in Rajasthan has taken a significant and technological initiative to curb the production and smuggling of illicit liquor effectively and to protect the public from the dangers of poisonous alcohol. Consumers will now be able to obtain complete information about the quality and authenticity of liquor by scanning the QR code on the hologram sticker affixed to the liquor bottle.

It is worth noting that this facility has been launched through the Citizen App developed by the Excise Department. With the help of this app, consumers can immediately verify whether the liquor bottle they possess is genuine or counterfeit. This will not only curb the business of illicit liquor but also reduce incidents caused by poisonous alcohol.

Download from Google Play Store

Alwar District Excise Officer Archana Jaiman stated that unauthorised and illegally purchased liquor can prove to be extremely dangerous to health. This system has been implemented keeping this danger in mind. She further informed that the Citizen App can be easily downloaded onto mobile phones from the Google Play Store.

QR Code Can Be Scanned or Entered Manually

Through the app, consumers can scan the QR code on the hologram sticker of the liquor bottle or manually enter the QR code number. Upon scanning, complete information about the respective liquor brand will be available on the screen. This will include the name of the liquor, brand, MRP, packing size, batch number, manufacturing date, and the name of the manufacturing company.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 09:47 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan's Citizen App: Scan QR Codes to Verify Liquor Authenticity and Combat Counterfeits

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur: SMS Hospital Trauma ICU faces crisis again, waterlogging causes panic, 14 critical patients shifted

SMS-Hospital-1
Jaipur

Kite Festival 2026: Jaipur's Jal Mahal to Host Festival with Free Kites and Traditional Cuisine, CM and Deputy CM to Attend

Kite-Festival-2026
Jaipur

Jaipur: After Rs 2500 crore scam exposure, PHED projects to be managed through AI-based IT systems

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर, मेटा एआइ
Jaipur

Swami Vivekananda Anniversary: Who Was the King Who Renamed Swami Vivekananda, and What’s the Rajasthan Connection?

Swami Vivekanand
Jaipur

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Jaipur En Route from Delhi to Vijayawada

Air-India-aircraft-emergency-landing
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.