Rajasthan's Citizen App: Scan QR Codes to Verify Liquor Authenticity and Combat Counterfeits

Jaipur: The Excise Department in Rajasthan has taken a significant and technological initiative to curb the production and smuggling of illicit liquor effectively and to protect the public from the dangers of poisonous alcohol. Consumers will now be able to obtain complete information about the quality and authenticity of liquor by scanning the QR code on the hologram sticker affixed to the liquor bottle.
It is worth noting that this facility has been launched through the Citizen App developed by the Excise Department. With the help of this app, consumers can immediately verify whether the liquor bottle they possess is genuine or counterfeit. This will not only curb the business of illicit liquor but also reduce incidents caused by poisonous alcohol.
Alwar District Excise Officer Archana Jaiman stated that unauthorised and illegally purchased liquor can prove to be extremely dangerous to health. This system has been implemented keeping this danger in mind. She further informed that the Citizen App can be easily downloaded onto mobile phones from the Google Play Store.
Through the app, consumers can scan the QR code on the hologram sticker of the liquor bottle or manually enter the QR code number. Upon scanning, complete information about the respective liquor brand will be available on the screen. This will include the name of the liquor, brand, MRP, packing size, batch number, manufacturing date, and the name of the manufacturing company.
