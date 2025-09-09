Renowned Udaipur Doctor Dies in Jaipur Railway Station Accident

Jaipur Tragic Accident: On Monday morning at Jaipur railway station, a medical officer from Udaipur died after coming under a train while getting down. After the post-mortem, the police handed over the body to his brother.
Station House Officer Arun Chaudhary stated that Dr. Anil Bhardwaj (55 years), a resident of Udaipur, died. He was a senior physician in Udaipur and also the director of a private nursing home. Dr. Anil Bhardwaj arrived in Jaipur by the Khajuraho Express.
Dr. Anil was travelling from Udaipur to Jaipur. Even after reaching Jaipur station around 5:30 am on Monday, he hadn't fully woken up. In a hurry, he attempted to alight from the moving train with his luggage. During this, he slipped and fell between the platform and the train, resulting in his death.
GRP police identified him through documents and his mobile phone found in his wallet. His wallet contained ₹60,000 in cash, gold jewellery, and an iPhone, which were handed over to his family. Dr. Anil's son, who lives in England, is expected to arrive in Udaipur on Tuesday.