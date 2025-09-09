Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Renowned Udaipur Doctor Dies in Jaipur Railway Station Accident

Jaipur Tragic Accident: A renowned doctor from Udaipur died in a tragic accident at Jaipur railway station.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Medical officer dies after falling while getting down from moving train. (Photo - Patrika)

Jaipur Tragic Accident: On Monday morning at Jaipur railway station, a medical officer from Udaipur died after coming under a train while getting down. After the post-mortem, the police handed over the body to his brother.

Dr. Anil Bhardwaj Arrived in Jaipur by Khajuraho Express – Station House Officer

Station House Officer Arun Chaudhary stated that Dr. Anil Bhardwaj (55 years), a resident of Udaipur, died. He was a senior physician in Udaipur and also the director of a private nursing home. Dr. Anil Bhardwaj arrived in Jaipur by the Khajuraho Express.

Alighted from Moving Train in Haste

Dr. Anil was travelling from Udaipur to Jaipur. Even after reaching Jaipur station around 5:30 am on Monday, he hadn't fully woken up. In a hurry, he attempted to alight from the moving train with his luggage. During this, he slipped and fell between the platform and the train, resulting in his death.

Son to Arrive from England on Tuesday

GRP police identified him through documents and his mobile phone found in his wallet. His wallet contained ₹60,000 in cash, gold jewellery, and an iPhone, which were handed over to his family. Dr. Anil's son, who lives in England, is expected to arrive in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 09:07 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Renowned Udaipur Doctor Dies in Jaipur Railway Station Accident
