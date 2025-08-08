RSRTC: Rajasthan Roadways gets 288 new buses, new system to bring major relief to passengers

RSRTC: As part of the budget announcement and to strengthen public transport, 300 new buses have been added to the roadways fleet. Of these, 12 Volvo buses have recently been launched by Roadways. Furthermore, 288 buses have been allocated to 34 depots across the state. Of these, Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar, and Jaipur depots have received 82 buses. The new buses will improve connectivity between rural and urban areas. The General Manager of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has recently issued orders in this regard.
Sources say that these buses are equipped with GPS systems and CCTV cameras. Comfortable seating and improved ventilation have been provided for passenger convenience. Each woman's seat will have a panic button. If a female passenger feels any discomfort or senses danger, she can use the panic button.
These buses will also have an e-ticketing system, which will promote cashless payments. According to Roadways officials, these buses will be sent to various depots across the state in a phased manner and deployed on priority routes. This will also increase Roadways' revenue.
According to information received from the Roadways headquarters, Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar depot has received the most buses, with 40. Following this, Vidhyadhar Nagar and Shahpura depots received 22 buses each, while Jaipur and Dausa depots received 20 buses each. Bhilwara, Sikar, and Udaipur depots received 10 buses each. Ajmer and Ajmeru received 7 buses each, and the remaining depots received 5 buses each.
New buses will be provided to the depots to expand passenger facilities. The new buses have many amenities. Several changes have been made in the buses, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers. 75 new buses will arrive by 15 August.
Ravi Soni, General Manager, Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation