8 August 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

RSRTC: Rajasthan Roadways gets 288 new buses, new system to bring major relief to passengers

The General Manager (Bus Body) of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has issued an order allocating 288 buses to 34 depots across the state. Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar depot has received the largest allocation of buses. This new arrangement has provided significant relief to passengers.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

RSRTC update: Rajasthan Roadways gets 288 new buses, passengers to get major relief from new system
File Picture: Patrika

RSRTC: As part of the budget announcement and to strengthen public transport, 300 new buses have been added to the roadways fleet. Of these, 12 Volvo buses have recently been launched by Roadways. Furthermore, 288 buses have been allocated to 34 depots across the state. Of these, Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar, and Jaipur depots have received 82 buses. The new buses will improve connectivity between rural and urban areas. The General Manager of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has recently issued orders in this regard.

Buses to Feature GPS System and Panic Button

Sources say that these buses are equipped with GPS systems and CCTV cameras. Comfortable seating and improved ventilation have been provided for passenger convenience. Each woman's seat will have a panic button. If a female passenger feels any discomfort or senses danger, she can use the panic button.

E-Ticketing System Also Available

These buses will also have an e-ticketing system, which will promote cashless payments. According to Roadways officials, these buses will be sent to various depots across the state in a phased manner and deployed on priority routes. This will also increase Roadways' revenue.

Vaishali Nagar Depot Receives the Most Buses

According to information received from the Roadways headquarters, Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar depot has received the most buses, with 40. Following this, Vidhyadhar Nagar and Shahpura depots received 22 buses each, while Jaipur and Dausa depots received 20 buses each. Bhilwara, Sikar, and Udaipur depots received 10 buses each. Ajmer and Ajmeru received 7 buses each, and the remaining depots received 5 buses each.

75 New Buses to Arrive by 15 August

New buses will be provided to the depots to expand passenger facilities. The new buses have many amenities. Several changes have been made in the buses, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers. 75 new buses will arrive by 15 August.
Ravi Soni, General Manager, Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 08:58 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RSRTC: Rajasthan Roadways gets 288 new buses, new system to bring major relief to passengers
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.