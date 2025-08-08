RSRTC: Rajasthan Roadways gets 288 new buses, new system to bring major relief to passengers

RSRTC: As part of the budget announcement and to strengthen public transport, 300 new buses have been added to the roadways fleet. Of these, 12 Volvo buses have recently been launched by Roadways. Furthermore, 288 buses have been allocated to 34 depots across the state. Of these, Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar, and Jaipur depots have received 82 buses. The new buses will improve connectivity between rural and urban areas. The General Manager of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has recently issued orders in this regard.